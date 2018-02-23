TNT Orange and Viper Green 2018 Golf R Duel Is About DSG vs. Manual

America only gets boring colors, but the guys from The Straight Pipes filmed their Golf R review in Canada. Thus, the two press cars were dressed in "$3,000 optional colors" called TNT Orange and Viper Green Metallic.

3 photos



For the 2018 model year, the whole Golf family received a mid-life refresh, and it affected the R model in a good way. The performance model receives new bumpers with large intakes, full-LED headlights and some options that we might talk about later.



Unfortunately, while the Europeans get more power and torque this year, the North American models are stuck at 292 and 280, respectively.



So what about the gearbox? Well, the argument is being made that this is pretty much the only model in its class with a twin-clutch automatic. So if you want a Civic Type R, a Focus RS or a



And just like every other review of this type, it turns into a rant about what you need and don't need a hot hatch to have. A good interior? Don't buy the Subaru STI. Understated looks? The Civic Type R is out of the question.



While undeniably dull, the VW Golf R is also equipped with some cool toys. For $1,500, you can get a safety pack with lane keep assist, auto emergency braking and all that kind of stuff. 2018 also brings an all-new infotainment system, and in some markets, the digital dashboard. You can even order an Akrapovic exhaust system and track brakes, but everything costs a lot of money.



Volkswagen has this fantastic program where you can ask for crazy tones, provided you are willing to pay the big bucks and wait a few extra months. Honestly, we've never heard of these two before, and if you Google "TNT Orange Golf R," it seems to lead you to this very car, which could mean it's the only one.For the 2018 model year, the whole Golf family received a mid-life refresh, and it affected the R model in a good way. The performance model receives new bumpers with large intakes, full-LED headlights and some options that we might talk about later.Unfortunately, while the Europeans get more power and torque this year, the North American models are stuck at 292 and 280, respectively.So what about the gearbox? Well, the argument is being made that this is pretty much the only model in its class with a twin-clutch automatic. So if you want a Civic Type R, a Focus RS or a Veloster N , but your wife needs to drive it too, the Golf R is perfect.And just like every other review of this type, it turns into a rant about what you need and don't need a hot hatch to have. A good interior? Don't buy the Subaru STI. Understated looks? The Civic Type R is out of the question.While undeniably dull, the VW Golf R is also equipped with some cool toys. For $1,500, you can get a safety pack with lane keep assist, auto emergency braking and all that kind of stuff. 2018 also brings an all-new infotainment system, and in some markets, the digital dashboard. You can even order an Akrapovic exhaust system and track brakes, but everything costs a lot of money.