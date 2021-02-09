TLF Checks Out America’s Best-Selling Car, The 2021 Toyota RAV4

Born during a time when body-on-frame utility vehicles were the norm, the RAV4 ushered in car-like crossovers in 1994 for the 1995 model year although the unibody construction was previously proven by Jeep and Lada. Industry-leading reliability, economical powertrains, and affordability are three other elements that made the RAV4 a pretty common sight in the United States.

