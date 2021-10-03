Titling an Abandoned Car in Iowa and Kansas Might Be an Easy Breeze if You Know How

Barn finds are some people's dreams, but claiming them in some states is just impossible, but not in Iowa or Kansas, where they can get them in a few months.
These two states are known for two famous characters: Captain James T. Kirk from Star Trek and Walter P. Chrysler. While one is fictional and will be born in 2228, and we won't have a chance to meet him, the other established the famous brand with his name. In their states, getting an abandoned vehicle is quite easy compared to other states, but there are still some aspects to consider.Keep an eye on the Hawkeye state
While riding a bicycle in Iowa is a preferred sport, with an annual meeting that gathers thousands of Iowans who are crossing the state from west to east, it is also a place where the police monitor abandoned cars. Unlike other states, in Iowa, any vehicle that is left unattended on public property for more than 24 hours (instead of 48 hours) is considered abandoned "if it doesn't have license plates, or lacks two or more wheels, or other parts which render the vehicle totally inoperable."
The police will try to get in touch with the vehicle's owner, but if it can't reach them, it will try to sell the vehicle at an auction. Usually, municipalities from Iowa hold one auction per month where they will try selling those cars. If they are not sold for highway use, they will be sold for junk or demolished and sold for scrap. Either way, if the owner fails to show and offer proof of ownership, they will lose them.
If a vehicle is abandoned on your property, you can apply for a quiet title from the court. You don't even have to wait too long for that. In a couple of months, you can have your name on that vehicle and start working on restoring it. Still, you have to prove that you tried to contact the registered owner, and the police will help you.
Moreover, you can claim an abandoned car left on public property and provide the VIN to the police. After 30 to 60 days, if now owner shows up with documents, you're in luck, but don't pop the champagne yet. After the boys in blue issue a notice of abandonment, you can file an application for registration and bonded title issued on your name. Of course, there will be some fees and taxes, but you'll have the car at the end of the day. After three years, if no one claims the vehicle, the bonded title expires, and you'll end up with a clean title.The center of America
Kansas is located right in the middle of the U.S., and the exact location is just a few miles northwest of Lebanon, on Highway 281. There is a sign for that location, which looks awkward for such a great country, but it is still a Historical Marker.
In Kansas, the law says that a vehicle is considered abandoned if left unattended for at least 48 hours on a street or highway and ten hours on an interstate or freeway. After that, the car will be towed away by the police, who will try to find the owner. In the end, if the authorities can't find the owner or the lienholder of that vehicle, they will sell the car at an auction, and you can get it from there.
If you want to restore it. Sure, you might try and find the owner to send you the title. That would be the right way to do it. But what if you can't find it? You might qualify for a quiet title instead but do some researches first. Go to https://www.nicb.org/vincheck and try to see if the vehicle is stolen. Sometimes you don't get a true answer, but at least it's a start.
The process might be hard to handle, and you might need some assistance from a lawyer. You need to know that when you apply for a quiet title, the defendant of the owner is the Kansas Department of Revenue if the vehicle was registered in Kansas. If the car is not registered there, Kansas Highway Patrol should be the defendant, and it will be required to inspect the vehicle before it can be titled.
