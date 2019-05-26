Tipster Suggests Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Could Partner Up With Renault

There’s no denying Renault and Nissan are in a tense relationship these days, more so in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal. The French have also pressured Nissan in the past couple of months, but nothing came out of this game of musical chairs. Fast-forward to the present day, and Renault appears to have re-oriented west.

46 photos



Discussions are “at an advanced stage” according to the tipster, but Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles both declined to comment. A transfer of equity is rumored, translating to buying a stake in each other. This would be a similar scenario to the beginning of the Renault-Nissan alliance, a strategy whose main architect was



The question is, would Renault benefit from FCA and vice-versa? The European part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could sure use the know-how of Renault in the Old Continent while the French would leverage on FCA in North America. It’s a win-win situation, and both automakers are investing a lot in electric vehicles and autonomous driving.



Not that long ago,



For the time being, many options are on the table for Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. And as long as neither wants to discuss the subject, here’s hope the mystery will soon be revealed. Speaking to The Financial Times , a “person familiar with the matter” understands that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is in advanced talks with Renault about a possible alliance. That’s somewhat curious considering Nissan, which might not benefit from a tie-up if the deal goes through.Discussions are “at an advanced stage” according to the tipster, but Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles both declined to comment. A transfer of equity is rumored, translating to buying a stake in each other. This would be a similar scenario to the beginning of the Renault-Nissan alliance, a strategy whose main architect was Carlos Ghosn when he was running the show as chairman of both Nissan and Renault.The question is, would Renault benefit from FCA and vice-versa? The European part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could sure use the know-how of Renault in the Old Continent while the French would leverage on FCA in North America. It’s a win-win situation, and both automakers are investing a lot in electric vehicles and autonomous driving.Not that long ago, Groupe PSA held talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Carlos Tavares also expressed interest in Jaguar Land Rover, but so far, nothing went through for the French automaker. On the other hand, FCA head Mike Manley told the automotive journalists at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is open to a partnership, joint venture, or deeper levels of cooperation such as transferring equity.For the time being, many options are on the table for Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. And as long as neither wants to discuss the subject, here’s hope the mystery will soon be revealed.