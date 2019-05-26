autoevolution

Tipster Suggests Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Could Partner Up With Renault

26 May 2019, 16:27 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Rumors
There’s no denying Renault and Nissan are in a tense relationship these days, more so in the wake of the Carlos Ghosn scandal. The French have also pressured Nissan in the past couple of months, but nothing came out of this game of musical chairs. Fast-forward to the present day, and Renault appears to have re-oriented west.
46 photos
2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2020 Renault Alaskan2019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 15002019 Ram 1500
Speaking to The Financial Times, a “person familiar with the matter” understands that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is in advanced talks with Renault about a possible alliance. That’s somewhat curious considering Nissan, which might not benefit from a tie-up if the deal goes through.

Discussions are “at an advanced stage” according to the tipster, but Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles both declined to comment. A transfer of equity is rumored, translating to buying a stake in each other. This would be a similar scenario to the beginning of the Renault-Nissan alliance, a strategy whose main architect was Carlos Ghosn when he was running the show as chairman of both Nissan and Renault.

The question is, would Renault benefit from FCA and vice-versa? The European part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could sure use the know-how of Renault in the Old Continent while the French would leverage on FCA in North America. It’s a win-win situation, and both automakers are investing a lot in electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

Not that long ago, Groupe PSA held talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Carlos Tavares also expressed interest in Jaguar Land Rover, but so far, nothing went through for the French automaker. On the other hand, FCA head Mike Manley told the automotive journalists at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is open to a partnership, joint venture, or deeper levels of cooperation such as transferring equity.

For the time being, many options are on the table for Renault and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. And as long as neither wants to discuss the subject, here’s hope the mystery will soon be revealed.
fiat chrysler automobiles Renault FCA rumors
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
RENAULT models:
RENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Small SUVRENAULT ClioRENAULT Clio SmallRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniRENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverRENAULT Megane RS CoupeRENAULT Megane RS Coupe CoupeAll RENAULT models  
 
 