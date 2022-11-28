Tiny Volkswagen Bus Stretched Into Team Transporter Is the Cutest Thing You'll See All Day

The Volkswagen Type 2 is one of the most instantly-recognizable vehicles out there, on par, some would say, with another VW icon, the Beetle.
Known by many names, from Transporter and Kombi to Microbus or simply the Bus in American motoring culture, the long-lived bloodline of vehicles also became a cultural icon, especially during the 1960s hippie movement.
Being such an important machine in the history of our world, the Bus is, of course, honored in movies, books, and even in the toy world. As one of the premier makers of toy (read diecast) vehicles, Hot Wheels, of course, has a rich offering of such machines.
Most of them spend their lives on shelves and in collections in stock form, but there are some Hot Wheel nuts out there who like to customize the hell out of them and turn them into unrecognizable miniature builds.
One such fan is the guy running the Jakarta Diecast Project (JDP) channel. His latest stunt involves an otherwise bland VW Kombi that goes through a 16-minute long transformation (at least on camera, as in real life it probably took much longer) and turns into a team transporter.
We’ve seen crazy Hot Wheels transformations before, but this one, we must admit, tops many of them thanks to the simple fact that a lot more body had to be added to the Bus to stretch it so.
The result is simply delicious, and if it weren’t for the front end, which looks marvelously childish and cutesy, we’d have loved seeing such a thing in the real world as well. Especially such a team transporter carrying with it a chopped, Bus-based racer of some kind.
As is, we’re happy seeing this thing as nothing more than a toy – and that’s a good thing too, given how toy season is upon us.
