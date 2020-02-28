Tiny Tesla Cybertruck Smokes the Wheels Off a Ford F-150 in Insane Tug of War

In the last month of 2019, we learned of a talented group of engineers that call themselves Hacksmith building a miniature replica of the insane-looking Tesla Cybertruck. Three months later, the build is ready and just got put to some serious work.
As you can see, this particular build is not a life-size replica of Musk’s latest insanity, but one about half that. Except for the reduced dimensions, it has all the functionalities of the real thing.
Powered by a tri-motor system, the home-made Cybertruck is capable of developing 627 ft-lbs of torque. That is, by use of simple math, significantly higher than what a Ford F-150 is capable of.
As you may remember, soon after the Tesla pickup was presented it got into a tug of war fight with an F-150, and trashed the Blue Oval (true, the debate is still on this matter, but that’s what the entire world saw).
Obviously, the Hacksmith guys wanted to have their own shot at the stunt, only they decided to pit their half-size creation against full-sized cars.
The first to accept the challenge was a 2016 Chevrolet Spark that was instantly and literally dismantled by the tiny Cybertruck. Then came a 2014 Polaris RZR that didn’t do much better either.
The real target, a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT came last, as a champ. The two vehicles were tied together and, in the first go, the monstrous F-150 smoked the stainless-steel build.
Things changed completely around when extra weight was added to the improvised Tesla. In all, 1,500 lbs. were added (680 kg, and even a replica Thor’s hammer was thrown in there) to make the truck firmer on its wheels.
With the conditions changed, so did the result. This time around, the Ford was the loser, but not before putting up a fight that sent into the air clouds of smoke from the rear wheels.
You can watch the entire stunt, and some extra others, in the video attached below.
