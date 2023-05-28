Tiny Tahoma Is Not So Tiny As It Comes With Two Lofts and a Downstairs Bedroom

Tiny living, especially tiny homes, have become much more popular in recent years. This is likely due to the fact that they are more environmentally friendly, can be easier transported, and cost less than traditional ones. When we hear of tiny houses, we might think of a small space with only the essentials and nothing else, but we might be surprised by this unique and genuinely spacious dwelling.
Anna and Nick are a couple who live in a tiny house called Tiny Tahoma. The house is parked in the Acony Bell Tiny House Community in North Carolina. Like many other people, the idea of moving into such a home was to have more freedom and spend less money on bills and whatnot.
The house measures 375 sq ft (34.8 sq m), including the lofts, and 310 sq ft (28.8 sq m) on the main floor. The interior square footage is complemented by the additional space outside. The front porch has been created starting from the bedroom's door, but it now measures the same size as the house. It comes with a roof and is made entirely out of wood. There are two couches on the deck, one of which is made out of an old bathtub.
The exterior has been completely designed to look more like a traditional house, with a skirting that hides the wheels and the tools, stained dark wood, and a tiny garden. On the outside, we also find two 30 lbs. (13.6 kg) propane tanks, an air conditioner, and a shed.
On the left, a quirky area was created. It is used as a half bathroom, an office, and a laundry room all in one place. We find a washing machine, a slide-out desk with a laptop, some storage above the table, two chairs that can be pulled off the wall, and something that we would never expect in an office, a toilet.
This house comes with two lofts. The smaller can be accessed by taking the ladder from the living room. This one is used as a place to store a piano keyboard and a desk. The second loft is used as a guest bedroom or a reading nook. It has a twin bed, a large cabinet that separates this area from the rest of the house, a bookshelf, and a fantastic skylight above the mattress. Behind this loft, there is also a dog's room with a giant crate that will be replaced by a queen-size bed and Anna's childhood craft cabinet.
Next is the main bathroom, which is separated by a pocket door. There is a second flush toilet, a giant barn door shower with subway tiles, a tiny sink, and a round mirror. The staircase that brings us to the guest loft is also located in the bath. The steps have plenty of storage inside that hides toiletries, medicine, and other knick-knacks.
Something quite unusual in a tiny house is the downstairs bedroom. Not only does this home have two lofts and a living area, but it also features a place to sleep on the ground floor. It is also quite spacious and can fit a giant king-size bed with even more storage underneath, two spotlights, a few baskets, and a hanging closet inside the back wall. From here, we can access the deck area through the double doors. Lots of natural light can enter this room through the doors and the giant window on the left.
The only downside would be that they cannot be placed anywhere you would like. There are specific places that allow such types of dwellings. But it also means you are not bound to one area and can quickly move by hiring a transportation service.
The front door brings us directly into the living room. It is quite a small area, but it still fits a full-size couch that can extend into a queen-size bed and a projector. The walls are decorated with lots of pictures from the most important moments of their life. The front door opens directly into the deck area, allowing the owners to enjoy fresh air.
The kitchen has a gallery-style design making it fully functional while also having tons of prep space. The base cabinets provide all the storage, as there aren't any upper ones. We can find a pull-out pantry, a dishwasher, a farmhouse sink, a microwave, a stovetop, an oven, a range hood, and a full-size fridge.
The couple plans to continue this lifestyle, pay the house off in the following years, and spend their time in this community. Their tiny home was built by Mint Tiny Homes and customized to fit the couple's needs. The tiny home manufacturer offers a few different models throughout USA and Canada. Their starting price is $87,415 USD / $119,000 CAD, but it can get much higher depending on the customizations. Most of the tiny homes are within this price range, making them much more affordable than conventional ones.
