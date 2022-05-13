Tiny Retirement Offers Exactly What It Implies: A Quaint Haven To Live Out Remaining Days

I recently ran across a crew in our own backyard named Tiny Home Builders (THB). While tiny house manufacturers seem to be popping up all over the place, THB is one of the crews that was in this industry from the beginning. TBH saw its beginnings due to a struggle, and as a solution, since 2010 has been building affordable, mobile, and capable habitats worthy of the title home.
As the years went by and abilities refined, we were eventually rewarded with the mobile haven you see here, Tiny Retirement. If you're asking why I chose to bring another tiny house to your attention, just look at it, for god's sake! It boasts an inviting blend of rustic and modern features designed to have you feeling like Goldie Locks, just right.
You may be pressed hard to find information about how THB puts their homes together. I'm not saying it's not possible, but to acquire this info from the THB website, I was asked to dish out around $350. That's so I can see precisely what wood is used, metals, insulation, options, all of it. Why do this? It's an excellent way to deter people from possibly snatching company secrets and practices.
As for the interior you see, it's another reason why I chose to bring this trailer home to light. Sure, what we're witnessing is nothing more than the optimized version of what's possible, but it's still enough to make you understand why THB is still alive and kicking in such a cutthroat industry.
To one side of the home, you'll be able to access a living room, illuminated on both sides by large windows, while above the space, a shelf to be used for plants, as you see here, or gear like snowboards, skis, and other adventure goods that fit your lifestyle. Heading towards the other side of the home, you'll be able to sit down at the floating dining table off to one side or stop to grab a drink from the fridge integrated into the galley across.
all you'll have for sleeping is a modular couch if you get one. Maybe THB can reinforce the support structure for this loft, which can then be used for sleeping quarters. Since most tiny home manufacturers allow customization, talk to them about solar panels and rainwater filtration systems too.
Finally, I want to point out that just like most other tiny homes we find on the market, Retirement also includes the ability to just be hooked up to your truck and moved to that other X on your life's map. After all, that's really the true beauty of this lifestyle. On the other hand, you will have to figure out what to do with that massive deck you ended up installing.
Last but not least, I tried to find how much THB would charge for a Tiny Retirement, and to my surprise, they have orders frozen because of supply chain issues, so no luck there. But I'm sure they'll be back to work in no time. When that time comes, you'll know what to do.
