Tiny Mercedes-AMG ONE Looks Like a Great Gift for a Billionaire

A close friend who is just as crazy about drifting as I am is celebrating his birthday next week. He recently sold the car he cherished for many years. And I thought I'd surprise him with something to make him smile.
While I have been collecting 1/64th-scale cars for many years, I can't hide that I'd love to jump to 1/18th-scale models. I only have my 1983 Porsche 956 with a Canon livery to boast about. So, you could say I've developed an affinity for Solido collectibles. They offer pretty good value for money, but some high-end collectors will likely disagree.
My favorite thing about them is their affordability, as any 1/18th-scale car costs around $60 or less. Once you want to move up in the world, opting for products like AutoArt, Spark, and Almost Real, the entry cost also increases. And I can't afford something like that for the moment. But any man is allowed to dream, right? I guess that's why "Billionaire" is one of the 21st century's biggest hits. We can all dream that our garage will have a dozen Ferraris, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Bugatti models inside one day.
Those who dismiss that dream may turn to collecting model cars instead, and that's why Mattel's doing so well with Hot Wheels and Matchbox. But the world of diecast cars can be highly exclusive, just like the cars it replicates. For several months, my colleague Cristian has been telling me about a company in the United Kingdom called Amalgam Collection.
I have been following their updates regularly, and I must say that any of their products would make perfect gifts for any millionaire or billionaire out there. The only problem is that you'd need a lot of disposable income to access them in the first place. Most people will instantly recognize the Mercedes-AMG ONE and can at least tell you that it's a limited-edition, F1-derived road-going vehicle.
It just so happens that Amalgam Collection has made a 1/18th-scale replica, costing just over $1,200. That's what you'd expect to pay for 20 Solido models that are just as big but not quite as impressive. However, the next information may blow your mind entirely, as the company also offers a 1/8th-scale version of the German hypercar.
And it has a retail price of just over $18,000. That's right, it's close to the starting price of a brand-new Volkswagen Jetta. I usually have to pay around $2 per Hot Wheels car (Mainline series), so that adds up to 9,000 such vehicles for the price of Amalgam's work of art. There's no sense in measuring things like that if you earn seven figures a year, but it gives us mere mortals an idea of what it may be like to join such an exclusive club. I should also mention that this model car is rarer than the real vehicle, with a limited production number of just 199 units. A man's allowed to dream, right? I hope I'll one day own one of the company's amazing 1/8th-scale creations. I may dive deeper into the topic as soon as I can.
