Tiny LEAP Wearable Claims To Be the World's Smallest Satellite Tracker

Your valuables are called so because they are important to you. That’s why you have to make sure you always keep track of them. And that’s exactly what this gizmo does, claiming to be the world’s smallest satellite and Bluetooth GPS tracker.
The LEAP is the creation of Innowave and it’s a tiny wearable that has unlimited applications. This pocket-size device is a circular gadget with a diameter of just 1.65" (less than 4.2 cm) and a weight of only 22 grams (0.77 oz). It also comes as a cellular GPS tracker and it provides global connectivity. The Satellite GPS Tracker uses Globalstar Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites so that you can benefit from connectivity even in the most remote locations.
There’s also a dedicated app that is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and Innowave offers location-based GPS positioning through it, various alerts, and sensor data. And speaking of sensors, this thing is loaded with them, featuring an orientation sensor, a temperature one, a tap sensor, flat detection, motion detection sensor, and more. It is water-resistant, with an IPX8 rating, meaning you can submerge it in water for over 30 minutes. The tracker is powered by a rechargeable Li-Polymer battery. Innowave claims LEAP has a battery life of up to 12 months.
With four programmable “personalities” to it, the LEAP tracker can be used in multiple ways. As an Activity tracker, it senses accelerometer-based events, including motion and low-level vibrations. It provides real-time tracking that lets you monitor your kid’s activity via the app, alerts you if someone starts driving your car, and more.
The Geofence personality allows the LEAP to set a GPS-based boundary where you can trigger an event if the gadget moves outside that set perimeter. For instance, you can attach the LEAP to your dog’s collar and make sure it doesn’t wander off.
There’s also the A-OK mode that is great for sending alerts when you have safely arrived at your destination and a Proximity personality. With the latter, the gadget can be programmed to send you an alert if it goes outside the Bluetooth connectivity range of your phone. This one can prove useful for scatterbrains who always forget their things.
Right now, the LEAP tracker is the subject of an Indiegogo campaign and can be ordered for $94. The estimated shipping date is July 2022.
Innowave LEAP from Innowave LLC on Vimeo.