Tiny House Azur Hides a Creative Layout With a Lovely Children’s Room

With its charming blue accents and abundant woodwork, tiny house Azur ("Blue") creates a warm, welcoming ambiance and timeless elegance. Still, it's not the beautiful décor that makes it stand out; this is a highly efficient two-bedroom tiny house with a practical reverse loft and an ingenious staircase.
Tiny house Azur was built for two people but hides a charming little bedroom specifically configured for children. "Hidden" is not an exaggeration because this little nest is placed in a way that makes it almost invisible. It's all due to the so-called reverse loft configuration that switches up the traditional placement of the living room. Placing the lounge higher creates a semi-enclosed room underneath, which is perfect for additional accommodation. In this case, it became a lovely kids' room with two single beds and minimal storage.
A reverse loft layout allows compact tiny homes to incorporate a traditional-style room on the ground floor without sacrificing the lounge. In the case of Azur, the kids' room only has four square meters (43 square feet), but it's enough to create a cozy, safe nest for the little ones. A large window prevents it from becoming too dark, and plain curtains were preferred instead of a standard door. This way, it achieves the perfect balance between privacy and openness.
With this atypical reverse-loft layout, the Azur Tiny gains a sophisticated lounge and a safe children's room. The main bedroom is also one step above the standard lofts thanks to a relatively wide platform; it makes the room much more comfortable and spacious, as well as easier to access. As for size, this bedroom is big enough for a double bed with generous walk-around space. An important highlight is the built-in storage at the head of the bed. It's custom-made of natural wood and easy to reach.
Another important feature is the slated barrier, which is also made of wood. It's perfectly harmonized with the storage shelves at the opposite end, providing safety and privacy without obstructing the direct line of sight. Last but not least, two large windows were added on each side for optimal cross-ventilation and natural light, while the blue frames complete the signature Azur look.
This kitchen is one of Azur Tiny's main assets. It's big, bright, and packed with storage. One side is dedicated to cooking and storing food, while the other side doubles as a lovely dining area. An Australian-style breakfast bar is placed in front of an extra-large window for a bistro-like experience. All the main appliances, including a mini fridge, are integrated into the cooking side, which also comes with its own smaller window.
As you can see, this well-configured house on wheels packs impressive functionality within its compact frame. The Azur is less than 20 feet long (6 meters) and only 8 feet wide (2.5 meters). Still, it boasts a comfy loft bedroom, a separate children's room, an elegant lounge, and a dedicated dining area. Both the kitchen and bathroom are fully equipped and topped with discrete storage elements. The conventional toilet is actually the only atypical feature of the bathroom because the Plume tiny homes usually feature eco-friendly, waterless alternatives.
While they resemble rustic cottages aesthetically, these fully functional homes are built to meet the needs and standards of contemporary homeowners and to enhance sustainability. As for the price tag, a fully outfitted home like Azur can cost up to €75,000 ($81,500), which isn't a lot considering the remarkable layout versatility, ample use of natural materials, and unique craftsmanship.
The elevated loft adds an air of sophistication to the Azur Tiny. Expansive windows create the illusion of an indoor/outdoor space. There's plenty of room for a standard sofa, a coffee table, and a rustic wood-burning stove. True to its name, Azur puts a spotlight on the color of the sky: the blue sofa matches the window frames for a vibrant pop of color. Although elevated, this lounge also features a large storage bench right above it – it's a way to maximize space efficiency while also enriching the overall style.
The French builder chose an unconventional access solution for both the bedroom and the elevated lounge. It's a custom-made wooden structure that incorporates a few threads and then a small fixed ladder above the kitchen area. Unlike a typical split staircase, this structure takes up less space and conveniently merges with the kitchen furniture for maximum efficiency. Still, it won't be everybody's favorite. It's not easily accessible to everybody, especially for long-term accommodation. Still, it was the only way to comfortably integrate a ground-level extra room without shrinking the kitchen.
Tiny house Azur is a custom creation that is like each and every Plume model. This eco-aware construction company based in the famous region of Provence deserves credit for exceptional craftsmanship above all. Plume manages to create perfectly modern and comfortable homes on wheels based heavily on natural wood, inside and out.
