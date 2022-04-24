Tiny Homes Seem To Make Awesome Adventure Habitats, Especially When They're Like the Lind

It's here we lock eyes with a tiny home manufacturer that seems to have a love for the finer things in life, like offering you a mobile habitat that you and your family or friends can live out of as though you're traveling around with a full-blown house. This is the spirit of tiny homes, and Norske Mikrohus is one team you need to know about.
You may have heard of Norske Mikrohus before, as we've featured another one of their units, the Rast. This time around, we'll be zooming in on another capable and comfortable tiny home dubbed Tind. To best describe what Tind is meant to offer the modern human, Norske mentions that it's intended "to provide optimal balance between light, feeling of space, and smart utilization of the area." In simpler terms, optimized living no matter where you are.
To really feel what it may be like to live in the Tind, I want you to imagine that you own a Tind. As you walk up to your new mobile home, you'll be able to touch spruce cladding and iron vitriol treatment (anti-mold and fungus). The latter is added to ensure a longer life for the wood cladding. A black aluminum roof is then added to complete that exterior and provide protection from the elements.
well-lit home, the addition of dual-pane windows is found on nearly every wall of the habitat. Heck, above the bedroom, there's a skylight in place, perfect for catching a sky full of stars, unobstructed by the glaze of city lights. Then there are the two massive barn doors that open to allow you to integrate your living space with the outside world.
Sure, the exterior is nice and straightforward and can even support life through the winter months, but what about the interior? After all, it's where everything you need to survive will be housed. Sure, you'll find things like wooden flooring and birch veneer covering the walls, but it's features like the elevated bedroom with that skylight I mentioned and fully equipped kitchen that are essential in sustaining a comfortable life in the wild.
To get a feel for this interior, imagine that you have a couple of friends over in your off-grid habitat. Well, your patio will be set up for dining, but in the kitchen, you have a cooktop, oven, faucet, and farmhouse sink. Once you're done enjoying your meal, throw everything in the dishwasher and forget about it; leftovers in the residential-sized fridge.
two guests can crash on a modular couch if you opt for one, and the owners can take a load off upstairs in the loft. Once you've woken up from your siesta, grab your hiking gear, lock up your home, and head up to that ridge you've been planning for.
Now, try not to forget that this sucker is a mobile home in every way. This also means that it's rather large and will require a capable vehicle for towing. In total, you'll be towing a trailer that's 7.5 m (24.6 ft) long, 2.55 m (8.3 ft) wide, and rated for up to 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs). Yup, better whip out that dual-axle truck.
At the end of the day, Norske Mikrohus is asking you to dish out 890,000 Norwegian Krona for a bare Tind. This equates to roughly $99,300 (€91,949 at current exchange rates). But remember, that's for a basic unit. When you're done transforming it into your favorite summer home, you'll need to dish out a few thousand dollars more. Want solar power? Money can get you that too. Better get moving as these summer months won't last long. Oh wait, that doesn't matter for the Tind; something to consider for a mobile lifestyle.
