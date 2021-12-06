Tiny Home Luna Offers 256 Sq. Ft. of Luxury at an Affordable Price, It Sells Like Hotcakes

Luxury in a small package. That’s what Luna offers, the best-selling tiny home from New Frontier Design. This 256 sq ft (23.7 sq m) house can sleep two people and it is the company’s most affordable model.
New Frontier Design is a company based in Nashville. It was founded by David Latimer, who has an extensive background in architectural and interior design. Among others, he also worked in the fashion industry for Ralph Lauren.
Described as the most affordable and popular tiny home in the company’s lineup, this adorable structure measures approximately 25 ft (7.6 m) in length, 8.5 ft (2.5 m) in width, and 13.5 ft (4 m) in height.
It is based on a 25 ft double axle trailer and it weighs 13,000 lb (5,900 kg). The Luna may be small, but it is more than welcoming, featuring a clean, superb, white interior. It gets plenty of natural light thanks to its wall of windows, it is stylish and fully equipped.
The living room is the first room you see, with access being made through the glass entry door. Also on the ground floor, you’ve got a fully equipped kitchen and a bathroom beyond it, which comes with a shower, standard flush toilet, vanity with a wall-mount sink, and plenty of shelves for storage.
New Frontier Design equipped the kitchen with an 18” drop-in sink, a 10.7 cu. ft. fridge, a convection toaster oven/microwave combo, a two-burner electric cooktop, a lot of shelves and cabinets. The Luna photo gallery also shows us a washing machine in the kitchen, so you can definitely squeeze one in. The living room is spacious enough to fit a sofa, a dining table, and a coffee table.
Climbing the stairs (which have ample storage underneath) will get you to Luna’s loft, where you can fit a king-size bed. Storage space is not a problem up here either, and the loft has operable windows and a skylight as well.
Luna is priced at $95,000 and according to New Frontier Design, it’s been selling like hotcakes. In fact, it is so popular that the high interest in it even led to the company’s website crashing at a certain point.
