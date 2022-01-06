Tinsley the Hero Dog Saves Human’s Life in Rollover Crash, Is a Very Good Girl

All dogs are good boys and girls, but Tinsley is still in a league of her own. After being involved in what looks like a pretty serious rollover crash, she left the scene and went searching for help, effectively saving two people’s lives.
Tinsley is a 1-year-old Shiloh Shepherd who lives with her human, Cam Laundry, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Due to recent events, Tinsley has become the poster-dog for all good girls and the hero of the feel-good story of the week.
On Monday night, Tinsley, Cam, and another man were driving down Interstate 89 in a truck when they got involved in a single-vehicle crash. Tinsley was there, too. The truck went off the road and rolled over, ejecting all three occupants in the process.
With both humans injured, it was up to Tinsley to get help, so she went into full Lassie mode. Lebanon Police say officers noticed a dog wandering around on the Interstate, and they assumed it was a stray. The dog kept running away and avoiding capture, but it turned out it was all part of the plan: NBC5 says Tinsley led the officers to a mangled-up guard rail, beyond which was the scene of the rollover crash.
The two people involved in the accident were already displaying signs of hypothermia when first-responders arrived, so the claim about Tinsley saving their lives isn’t played up for drama. They had also been injured in the crash, so they were transported to the hospital right away. They will be making a full recovery.
Cam, Tinsley’s human, is now back home, and, as you can imagine, he has big plans for his “guardian angel.” He doesn’t go into the specifics of the crash other than to say that Tinsley is always his co-pilot. But he does make one thing clear: the future is looking very bright for Tinsley. “She gets spoiled all the time,” Laundry says. “She’ll get some venison, probably a burger tonight, and probably some back scratches with it.”
