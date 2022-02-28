Tindler Swindler Simon Leviev Asks for Private Jet, SUV and Security Detail to Party

By the principle of “make lemonade if life hands you lemons,” Simon Leviev, the controversial playboy at the focus of the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler, is banking on his overnight infamy to wiggle his way among showbiz A-listers.
According to European authorities and the Netflix producers, Simon Leviev, aka Shimon Hayut, Mordechai Nisim Tapiro, Michael Bilton, Avraham Levy, David Sharon, conned women all around the world of an estimated $10 million in total. Posing as a wealthy, globetrotting businessman, he lured them into a made-up fairy-tale relationship before claiming his personal safety was being threatened by unknown “enemies,” and asking them for money. The money he got from one woman he would spend on his next victim, and in the process, he was able to maintain the wealthy facade and treat himself along the way.
Leviev made a show of traveling only by private jet, rolling in expensive cars like Ferraris and Lamborghinis in his spare time, and in massive black SUVs when on “business” trips. According to TMZ, he still wants that lifestyle, even though he’s currently in hiding in his native Tel Aviv, in Israel. Apparently, he’s been getting offers from event organizers in the United States and abroad, who are willing to let ethics slide and book him for appearances.
No word yet on whether he will actually risk getting arrested to do these appearances, but Leviev is being contacted by clubs in Philadelphia and Boston in the U.S., Germany and Mexico, with offers for paid appearances. Leviev’s response includes a laundry list of demands worthy of a proper A-lister, the kind that actually works for their money: he wants a $20,000 appearance fee, included bottle service, private jet transport, a 5-star hotel suite, a black SUV car service, and full-time two-person security team. Just in case those “enemies” show up again.
In the meantime, Leviev is also busy defending himself against the allegations in the documentary. He says the Netflix film is nothing short of a lie, and maintains innocence against all claims made against him, including the fact that he passed himself as the son of the King of Diamonds Lev Leviev. Instead, he claims his money comes from early Bitcoin investments, which is why he can now still afford to go shopping for Ferraris.
