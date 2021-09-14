Timeless Ferrari F355 Casually Adopts Slammed Big Bird Mode in Quick Rendering

Type F129 (aka Ferrari F355) was the Prancing Horse’s sports car that covered the latter half of the 1990s. It was derived as a Berlinetta, Spider, GTS, Challenge, or Fiorano, and usually dressed up in crimson attire.
Significantly improved when compared to the Ferrari 348, especially as far as daily driving manners are concerned, the F355 relied on a 3.5-liter V8 powerplant. The five-valve engine was traditionally mated to a six-speed manual or automatic transmission and churned out 380 ps/375 horsepower. Enough to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.7 seconds, a top speed of 295 kph (183 mph) and provoke the envy of rivals such as the 911 (993), Lotus Esprit, or Honda/Acura NSX.
Of course, the contemporary Lamborghinis might have been on the radar as well. But that’s not exactly why this timeless Ferrari F355 has been dressed up in yellow by Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist behind the musartwork account on social media. Instead, he is paying tribute to a trio of elements: the Tifosi crowd, the Sesame Street Big Bird fans, as well as the overall tuning culture.
It’s only natural that Musa wasn’t going to let the Prancing Horse just adopt the Big Bird mode without a few quick enhancements. After all, he’s a CGI expert during his spare time – the work hours are covered by his Head Designer at West Coast Customs persona. So, after becoming yellow to befit the eight-foot two-inch (249 cm) tall, bright anthropomorphic canary, the F355 also went for some virtual aftermarket shopping.
And one can imagine that it didn’t take long for the pixel master to wrap up with the tuning conversion for this particular Ferrari model that he considers is at times “overlooked.” Aside from the yellow shade, the F355 is also “laid out” to the ground like a slammed boss and comes complete with a matching set of gold alloy wheels of the concave variety. All in all, a quick and effective CGI transformation!
