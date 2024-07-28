Timeless Elegance Meets Modern Versatility in This Adorable French Tiny Home

What could be dreamier than a cozy tiny house built right in the heart of Provence? French style is something that almost everybody loves, and it's even better in the form of a compact, elegant tiny house. Still, don't be fooled by the rustic charm of the Caracole: clever design hacks add the functionality of a perfectly comfortable contemporary abode.
Located between the sea and the mountain, the picturesque village of Villeneuve is the ideal place to build beautiful, eco-friendly homes on wheels for everyone who dreams of a better housing alternative. These dwellings are made of wood and also incorporate abundant woodwork on the inside. Spruce, pine, oak, and poplar are just some types of timber heavily used by this French builder for everything from the frame and cladding to flooring, wall paneling, and custom-made furniture.
Although the Plume trademark is instantly recognizable, every home they deliver is unique and designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of its owners. Also, despite the cottage style and traditional cabin look, these houses are perfectly equipped for long-term accommodation in total comfort. Modern appliances are seamlessly incorporated into the custom furniture made entirely of natural wood, while the various layouts are cleverly adapted for space efficiency despite the compact frames.
The Caracole is officially a one-bedroom tiny house, even though it boasts two lofts; one of them is only meant for storage, while the main one houses a comfy bed and built-in cabinets for convenient storage. To maximize functionality, the wooden protection wall was designed to double as an open-shelf cabinet on the inside. A big window adds a luminosity boost and also helps with ventilation.
While other models from this French brand emphasize comfort and safety when it comes to loft access, the Caracole takes the easier road of a basic ladder. Although not everyone is a fan of having to climb up a ladder on a regular basis, this was a strategic solution for the overall layout. It frees up a lot of floor space downstairs, allowing for that ingenious 3-in-1 lounge we've mentioned earlier.
The custom-made sofa is one of the home's pieces de resistance. It incorporates ample storage in the form of pull-out drawers, and it easily converts into a single bed. Another versatile piece of furniture is the wooden TV stand with a built-in foldable table; when it's time to eat, this becomes a generous dining table strategically placed so that everyone gets a seat. Turning the lounge into a cozy dining space would also not have been possible with a staircase in that area; instead, the ladder can be stored away to make room for the dining setup.
Although cozy and intimate, the Caracole flaunts large windows that keep the entire space flooded with natural light. The blue-colored frames are a distinctive Plume accent that breaks up the monotony of the natural-colored wood both inside and outside. It also adds a playful, fun touch.
Throughout the home, you'll notice adorable tailor-made shelves and cabinets that serve both practical and decorative purposes. The kitchen boasts one in the corner for maximum space efficiency, and a different style (almost like a miniature bookcase) is found above the lounge sofa. Even the bathroom vanity is equally adorable: it's much more elegant than the cookie-cutter ones typically seen in tiny homes, and it combines beautifully with the darker shower walls.
French tiny homes aren't typically known to be oversized and widely open to the outdoors. The ambiance is usually intimate and cozy, reminiscent of nostalgic cabins in the woods. Still, that doesn't mean they hold back on functionality. The Caracole, for instance, shows remarkable flexibility within the constraints of a small, open-concept configuration. The lounge was designed to transform into a beautiful dining area easily and also into a second bedroom: it's a clever three-in-one space designed to transition seamlessly from one function to another.
With tiny house designs, it's often about knowing where to compromise and where to focus. This wonderful multi-functional space is what makes the Caracole Tiny so special, and it wouldn't have been possible with a classic staircase taking up a big chunk of the floor space. The lounge is also emphasized by the connection with the main entry. Instead of the typical lateral placement, the Caracole opens at one end, more like a rustic cabin, inviting guests straight into the lounge.
This versatile lounge could easily be considered the most impressive part of Caracole, but the kitchen is also worthy of praise. The L-shaped design helps to maximize storage and provide a more generous cooking surface. The darker countertop adds an elegant pop of color without disrupting the overall aesthetic, and it's remarkably wide for a tiny house kitchen. There are also two windows instead of one, another unusual perk for compact homes.
For a house on wheels that's only six meters long (19.6 feet), the Caracole is remarkably practical. It can comfortably accommodate up to three people while seamlessly incorporating all the main amenities of a modern home. In other words, this tiny house feels like home, and it's also built to last. As for pricing, a fully outfitted Plume tiny house ready to move into costs from €60,000 to €75,000 ($65,200 to $81,500).