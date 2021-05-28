Tiger Woods Gives First Interview After Crash: More Painful Than Anything Else

In February this year, the world’s most famous golfer, Tiger Woods, was involved in a serious, one-vehicle car crash in the California hills outside Los Angeles. For the first time ever, he’s speaking about it in an interview with Golf Digest.
An investigation into the crash by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office has determined that speeding was a factor: the Genesis GV80 Woods had as a loaner was traveling at 85 mph (136.7 kph) in a 45 mph (72.4 kph) zone when he started losing control. Even as the luxury SUV went across lanes, to eventually hit a tree and roll down an embankment, the speeding continued. Investigators determined that Woods panicked and stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake.
The investigation also determined that Woods was not impaired or otherwise distracted, and that this was, after all, just an “accident.” No charges were pressed.
For his part, Woods was of little help in the investigation, since he had no recollection of the accident. When first responders arrived at the scene, he was awake but in shock – completely understandable since his right leg was shattered, with the bones poking through.
In his first interview since the crash, Woods doesn’t address the accident itself, but he does say this: recovery has been the toughest he’s ever been through. And this is coming from someone for whom rehab and physical therapy are not foreign concepts: in fact, at the time of the crash, Woods was recovering from his fifth back surgery.
“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods says. “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”
Woods has had extensive surgery on his right leg, but he is yet able to walk on his own. He is now rehabbing at home in Florida, and he won’t say whether he hopes to be able to play golf again, whether in a professional capacity or recreationally. Dodging the question of a possible return to golf, he says his number one goal right is “walking on my one,” so he’s taking it “one step at the time.” He doesn’t mean it in a figurative sense.
