Tiff Needell Loves Audi RS3 and BMW M140i, Hates VW Golf R

Three 300+ horsepower hot hatchbacks and Tiff Needell - what's not to like? While the Audi RS3 , BMW M140i, and Golf R have been around for a while, we were always curious what the Fifth Gear presenter thought of them.



We still remember him criticizing the old RS3 for its understeer and lack of feel, so we honestly expected him to love the M140i more. And he did, but for different reasons. The comparison between these two has always been dominated by the fact that BMW's car is a bargain.Optional suspension, exhaust, seats, and lights put this Audi in another league, financially speaking. However, it's not as bad as RS models of old. The steering is good, and it's the sort of car you can drive with a smile on your face. It's also the most powerful by far, having 400from a 2.5-liter five-cylinder turbo engine.But Tiff didn't like the fussy digital dashboard or the steering wheel. He believes BMW did luxury better which is strange considering the 1 Series isn't known for that. While the rear-wheel-drive setup proved to be twitchy on the wet roads, it was all very controllable and enjoyable.Well, it seems they wanted a Focus RS here, but it didn't happen. Instead, they got a Golf R, which all their viewers thought was great. Of course, with the smallest engine and the least amount of power, it didn't feel all that special. But the problem was made worse by the fact that they could only secure a Variant model, which is 80kg heavier.While good, it didn't have the wow factor, and Tiff even said the interior wasn't good enough for the money this car cost. Why did VW use large fonts everywhere? We heard it's for the older drivers with failing eyesight. That doesn't include this 66-year-old racing driver.