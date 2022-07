Tier VIII Ships Coming to World of Warships: Legends in July, No Carriers Included

Battleship Maine, follows Iowa

Cruiser Buffalo, follows Baltimore

Destroyer Allen M. Sumner, follows Fletcher

Battleship Izumo, follows Amagi

Cruiser Ibuki, follows Mogami

Destroyer Yugumo, follows Kagero

Battleship Friedrich der Große, follows Bismarck

Cruiser Roon, follows Hipper

Destroyer Z-46, follows Z-23

Battleship Sovetsky Soyuz, follows Vladivostok

Cruiser Dmitri Donskoi, follows Chapayev

Destroyer Delny, follows Tashkent

Service fee reduced from 101,250 to 91,125 for researchable ships of Tier VI

Service fee reduced from 136,000 to 122,400 for researchable ships of Tier VII

Service fee reduced from 136,000 to 95,200 for Premium ships of Tier VII

Credit bonus for Tier VII Premium ships increased from 15% to 55%

Headlining the upcoming update is Tier VIII, the new highest tier of ships before Legendary ships, which will be joining World of Warships: Legends in July. With this new tier come no less than 14 ships, 12 of which are available in the tech tree. Below are all the ships to be added to the game and their respective predecessors:Since not many players will be able to jump aboard a Tier VIII ships when they will be released later this month, matchmaking will temporarily allow Tier VII, VIII, and Legendary ships to be matched in the same battle. Of course, this change will be reverted once the new Tier VIII ships become more popular among players.Additionally, Wargaming will implement important economy changes once Tier VIII ships are added to the game:The 14 Tier VIII ships included in the upcoming update are just the first to make it to the game, but more are expected to be added throughout the year. Also, these ships will become available through wider channels of distribution, including through tech tree, as a reward for campaigns, in auctions, and via Bureau and in-game store.