Thunderbirds Flying Formation Is Spectacular Seen From Up There

At the beginning of March, the United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron received its certification for the 2022 air show season. The milestone means that the team, also (and better) known as the Thunderbirds, has been cleared to perform in the sky, above spectators’ heads, for all to enjoy.
We mentioned that March achievement because the pic that opens this piece, released by the USAF last week, shows six of the team’s F-16 Fighting Falcons flying a very tight formation over the Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, just a day after getting the green light.
The team is seen here flying very close together, in a manner we’re used to seeing, climbing away from the Air Force base below in a maneuver that doesn't look dangerous, but probably is.
Training this year was a bit more complicated than before, as a new program was implemented, and allowed the pilots to fly 50th practice shows by March 10, “approximately 25 full practice shows ahead of schedule.”
“The conditions were tough and not unlike what the team will see on the road this year,” said Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, back in March.
“But they were able to mitigate risk appropriately and execute an incredible demonstration. Everything we do in this team, which is America’s team, is about performing extraordinary aviation tasks extraordinarily well with uncompromising standards of professionalism.”
The Thunderbirds are the world’s third oldest aerobatics team, having been formed in 1953. Since that time, the crew flew at over 4,000 air shows across the world (but most locally, in the U.S.), and it shows no sign of stopping.
For 2022, over 30 outings are planned, and they’ve already started at the end of last month in Mississippi, at the Wings Over Columbus show. April opened with the Shaw Air & Space Expo in South Carolina and will end during the Fort Lauderdale Air Show in Florida. The year end’s in November back at Nellis.
The team is seen here flying very close together, in a manner we’re used to seeing, climbing away from the Air Force base below in a maneuver that doesn't look dangerous, but probably is.
Training this year was a bit more complicated than before, as a new program was implemented, and allowed the pilots to fly 50th practice shows by March 10, “approximately 25 full practice shows ahead of schedule.”
“The conditions were tough and not unlike what the team will see on the road this year,” said Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, back in March.
“But they were able to mitigate risk appropriately and execute an incredible demonstration. Everything we do in this team, which is America’s team, is about performing extraordinary aviation tasks extraordinarily well with uncompromising standards of professionalism.”
The Thunderbirds are the world’s third oldest aerobatics team, having been formed in 1953. Since that time, the crew flew at over 4,000 air shows across the world (but most locally, in the U.S.), and it shows no sign of stopping.
For 2022, over 30 outings are planned, and they’ve already started at the end of last month in Mississippi, at the Wings Over Columbus show. April opened with the Shaw Air & Space Expo in South Carolina and will end during the Fort Lauderdale Air Show in Florida. The year end’s in November back at Nellis.