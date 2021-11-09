Thrustmaster’s T248 All-in-One Steering Kit for Xbox Misses Forza Horizon 5 Launch

Thrustmaster’s new T248 hybrid drive wheel already went on sale in Europe and North America last month, but the unit sold by the French company is aimed exclusively at PlayStation players. If you own a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you can buy a Thrustmaster T248 right now for €350 / $400, it’s one of the best investments you can make if you’re looking for an entry-level all-in-one steering kit for Sony’s gaming console.

6 photos