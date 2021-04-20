Russia Targets the Moon This Year With Luna 25 Mission

Thrustmaster Ferrari SF1000 Formula Wheel Gets Final Teaser Ahead of Launch

Thrustmaster is projected to take the wraps off its next wheel as soon as today, according to one final teaser released by the company a few hours ago. 1 photo



In the last few months, Thrustmaster has been hard at work on fueling the excitement around this product. The most recent video teaser landed in February and confirmed the new wheel would obviously be a replica of the official version currently used on



The video also revealed some features of the new wheel, including the large screen, which would mostly be used to display essential information during the game.



Now the most important questions are how much the new wheel is going to cost and whether Thrustmaster has enough inventory to allow all those interested in purchasing one. The previous Formula 1 wheels have sold like hotcakes, and needless to say, the excitement around this new unveiling is pretty high. Don’t be too surprised if the new model goes out of stock in a matter of minutes.



As for the price, some retailers across the world have already listed the new wheel with an approximately €400 price tag. For our American readers, that means the device could end up selling for approximately $485, though the final price could be a little different due to taxes and everything.



An official announcement on everything we need to know about the new Ferrari SF1000 Edition wheel from Thrustmaster is expected to go live later today, so we’ll circle back when the press release goes live with pricing info and availability details.



Until then, check out the official video teaser embedded after the jump.

