Three-Row Hyundai Ioniq Crossover to Debut Later in 2024 as a 2025 Model

Following the Hyundai 45 concept of 2019 and the Prophecy of 2020, the South Korean automaker used the 2021 AutoMobility LA to showcase a three-row electric sport utility vehicle dubbed SEVEN in capital letters. Everyone and their dog expected this fellow to morph into the Ioniq 7 as the Hyundai equivalent to the Kia EV9, but in light of a recently published release from Hyundai Motor America, that may not be the case.