Three-Row Hyundai Ioniq Crossover to Debut Later in 2024 as a 2025 Model

Following the Hyundai 45 concept of 2019 and the Prophecy of 2020, the South Korean automaker used the 2021 AutoMobility LA to showcase a three-row electric sport utility vehicle dubbed SEVEN in capital letters. Everyone and their dog expected this fellow to morph into the Ioniq 7 as the Hyundai equivalent to the Kia EV9, but in light of a recently published release from Hyundai Motor America, that may not be the case.
Said release concerns the 2025 model year lineup for the US market, with the "Ioniq 3-row SUV (EV)" leading the list. Why did the company refer to said vehicle as 3-row SUV instead of Ioniq 7? Hearsay suggests a change of name to Ioniq 9, either to align the newcomer to Kia's EV9 or to make room for two other all-electric vehicles.
At press time, Hyundai Motor America sells two such vehicles in the form of the compact-sized Ioniq 5 and the sedan-bodied Ioniq 6. Although Ioniq 7 would've been the most natural choice for the upcoming crossover, do remember that Kia's electric vehicle lineup jumps from the compact EV6 to the mid-size and locally-produced EV9.
Be it Hyundai Ioniq 7 or Ioniq 9, the family-sized crossover will be assembled in the United States of America. Enter the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, which is preparing to welcome Hyundai's refreshed Ioniq 5 for the 2025 model year in late 2024. Eventually, all trim levels except for the South Korea-produced Ioniq 5 N will be made at HMGMA for the US market.
Originally expected to debut at the 2024 Busan Motor Show in June, the rear-biased crossover has been spotted with camera mirrors back home in South Korea. The United States isn't likely to get said aero-improving camera mirrors, for US vehicle regulations forbid them. Similar to Kia's family-sized electric sport utility vehicle, rear-wheel drive should be standard in the Ioniq 9.
We also expect a choice between regular- and long-range batteries, namely 76.1 kilowatt hours by default and 99.8 kilowatt hours for the larger pack. The 800-volt architecture should be good for charging at up to 210 kilowatts on DC, whereas AC should be rated at 11 kilowatts.
As per the Environmental Protection Agency, the EV9 is capable of no more than 304 miles (489 kilometers) in EPA testing. The boxy seven-seat sport utility vehicle can charge from 10 to 80 percent in merely 24 minutes. Ideally, that is. The sleek aerodynamics, meanwhile, result in a drag coefficient of just 0.28 Cd.
Kia wants $54,900 from the outset for the EV9, with the base specification offering 230 miles (370 kilometers) at most. The Light Long Range RWD is the only spec that can hit 304 miles in one go, with prices kicking off at $59,200 (sans the destination charge).
Hyundai Motor Group will pour $7.59 billion into developing the ginormous assembly plant from Georgia, which is to receive additional nameplates in the near future. In addition to Hyundai models, the Metaplant will also produce all-electric vehicles for both Genesis and Kia.
The SEVEN concept is allegedly good for more than 300 miles (make that over 483 kilometers) on a full charge, although remember that concepts are different animals from road-going vehicles that folks like you and me can purchase from dealers. However, there is a chance that Hyundai will do good on its promise.
