Three Rockets Launched in Just One Day, for U.S. Army’s Hypersonic Weapons Program

Hypersonic technologies for military and civilian applications are becoming increasingly important, and vehicles that travel at the highest speeds are used to test these technologies fast, effectively, and with lower costs. 7 photos

Called “High Operational Tempo for Hypersonics,” this program is part of the nation’s hypersonic modernization strategy, which also includes the Navy’s “Conventional Prompt Strike”, and the Army’s “Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon” programs.This first mission’s objective is to accelerate the development of 23 technologies . Sandia successfully launched three sounding rockets in succession, on the same day, for a fast testing pace and reduced costs. The experiment was carried out on October 20, at NASA’s launch range at the Wallops Flight Facility, in Virginia.Not only were these rockets launched on the same day, but it took only one year to build them and six weeks to unpack, assemble and test them at the flight range before the launch.The rockets carried experimental sensors, communication devices and materials developed for hypersonic missiles. The objective was to test how they performed during launch and reentry. Sounding rockets are typically used to collect scientific data high up in the Earth’s atmosphere.According to Ben English, Sandia program manager, these types of rockets have multiple advantages. They can obtain more precise data, compared to ground-based flight simulators, they can be launched more often and at lower costs than fully-fledged hypersonic vehicles.The three recently launched rockets briefly reached Mach 5 speeds during the 260-mile () ascent and reentry, but Sandia plans to increase the hypersonic flight time for the next launch, scheduled for 2022. Hypersonic weapons development also requires experiments that can be conducted as fast and as accurately as possible.

