Three Outdoor Shower and Changing Rooms to Use on Your Next Summer Road Trip

Let’s face it, if you’ve ever sat in a car and driven for more than eight hours, you know just how unpleasant things can get. Well, these next additions for your road trip will keep you clean without cleaning out your bank account.
It's simple, being clean helps stop the spread of germs, makes you smell good, and as a bonus, may attract a mate. If you don’t have an outdoor shower, that's not a problem, at least change your clothes. To do this away from prying eyes or confined backseats, an outdoor shower/changing room can bring you some peace of mind. Here are three options you can quickly pick up on Amazon. Option One
On our list of accessories, the first and most expensive option is the Vidalido portable privacy shelter. In this 55 in (140 cm) by 55 in (140 cm) room, one person can change their clothing or take a shower outdoors. Set up very much like a tent with 86 in (218 cm) of headroom, the Vidalido offers plenty of wiggle room, not to mention space for a portable toilet.
For $120, the tent is also equipped with hanging accessory pockets for electronic devices, and a hook for your portable shower or a light. Sounds easy enough to me. Even though setting it up will require some effort, once you’re finished you’ll have a solid privacy room. Option Two
The second option on this list is from Anngrowy. This accessory comes in with a price tag of only $60, half the price of the Vidalido, but seems to do the job just as fine. Here, 190T double-layer water-repellent Oxford cloth is used to create the walls, while a flexible steel frame holds the structure in shape.
With a base of 47 in (119 cm) by 47 in (119 cm) and a height of 76 in (193 cm), it may come in a bit smaller than the first option; it's not less capable, though. A mesh open top allows you to see the sky above as you bathe or do your daily bidding and helps keep the space well ventilated. If the weather gets bad, a rain cover can be attached.
detachable accessory pockets, and a hook and lanyard to connect your shower, this system looks to be just as good as option one at half the price. Not to mention it only weighs 5.5 lbs (2.5 kg). To set this tent up, just throw it onto the desired area as it’s a pop-up. Option Three
Last but certainly not least, Botindo comes in with the shortest and least expensive of the options presented here. This pop-up cabin only rises to 75 in (190 cm), so it’s the shortest on the list, but does include a slightly larger base than the Anngrowy, by 0.2 in (0.5 cm); fine, it’s the same size.
This 210T polyester tent is just as protective against the sun’s rays as the Anngrowy but is only water-resistant. Also sitting atop a steel frame and weighing only 4.8 lbs (2.177 kg), this option seems to be a good one if you’re out hiking for long distances. To set this tent up, simply throw it onto the desired area as it’s a pop-up as well.
If you’ve ever been on a road trip or any other adventure that required you to change or bathe in a setting that isn’t very homey, then you know the troubles one must go through to stay clean. Any one of these additions to your road trip accessory list will make you forget all that hassle.
On our list of accessories, the first and most expensive option is the Vidalido portable privacy shelter. In this 55 in (140 cm) by 55 in (140 cm) room, one person can change their clothing or take a shower outdoors. Set up very much like a tent with 86 in (218 cm) of headroom, the Vidalido offers plenty of wiggle room, not to mention space for a portable toilet.
For $120, the tent is also equipped with hanging accessory pockets for electronic devices, and a hook for your portable shower or a light. Sounds easy enough to me. Even though setting it up will require some effort, once you’re finished you’ll have a solid privacy room. Option Two
The second option on this list is from Anngrowy. This accessory comes in with a price tag of only $60, half the price of the Vidalido, but seems to do the job just as fine. Here, 190T double-layer water-repellent Oxford cloth is used to create the walls, while a flexible steel frame holds the structure in shape.
With a base of 47 in (119 cm) by 47 in (119 cm) and a height of 76 in (193 cm), it may come in a bit smaller than the first option; it's not less capable, though. A mesh open top allows you to see the sky above as you bathe or do your daily bidding and helps keep the space well ventilated. If the weather gets bad, a rain cover can be attached.
detachable accessory pockets, and a hook and lanyard to connect your shower, this system looks to be just as good as option one at half the price. Not to mention it only weighs 5.5 lbs (2.5 kg). To set this tent up, just throw it onto the desired area as it’s a pop-up. Option Three
Last but certainly not least, Botindo comes in with the shortest and least expensive of the options presented here. This pop-up cabin only rises to 75 in (190 cm), so it’s the shortest on the list, but does include a slightly larger base than the Anngrowy, by 0.2 in (0.5 cm); fine, it’s the same size.
This 210T polyester tent is just as protective against the sun’s rays as the Anngrowy but is only water-resistant. Also sitting atop a steel frame and weighing only 4.8 lbs (2.177 kg), this option seems to be a good one if you’re out hiking for long distances. To set this tent up, simply throw it onto the desired area as it’s a pop-up as well.
If you’ve ever been on a road trip or any other adventure that required you to change or bathe in a setting that isn’t very homey, then you know the troubles one must go through to stay clean. Any one of these additions to your road trip accessory list will make you forget all that hassle.