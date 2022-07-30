Three New Google Maps Features That Make Other Navigation Apps Look Outdated

More on this:

1 Google Maps Gets New Location Sharing Options, This Is Why It’s a Must-Have App

2 Huawei’s Google Maps Alternative Receives Major Update With New Features

3 Better Than Google Maps: Waze Is the Best Navigation App for Taxi Drivers

4 I Tried to Survive a Week Without Google Maps, And Here’s What I Found

5 Better Late Than Never: Major Android Auto Bug Catches Google’s Attention