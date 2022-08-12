Three-Mile 2017 MV Agusta Dragster 800 RC Is at the Crossroads Between Sexy and Brutal

Let’s have a moment of silence for the mere mortals who will never be able to afford a high-end Agusta, myself included.
For the 2017 model-year, MV Agusta’s race-oriented Reparto Corse division produced 350 copies of the Dragster 800 RC. One such entity can be viewed in the photo gallery above, and it comes with a mere three miles (5 km) on its six-digit odometer. Essentially, the bike you’re looking at here is a brand-new machine!
Its power source comes in the form of fiendish 798cc inline-three engine, which boasts 13.3:1 compression, four valves per cylinder and MVICS 2.0 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) technology. At a whopping 13,100 rpm, this fuel-injected juggernaut will go about producing as much as 140 hp, and the oomph is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed cassette gearbox and a slipper clutch.
Right above the 10k-rpm mark, a maximum torque output numbering 63 pound-feet (86 Nm) will occur at the crankshaft. When pushed to its absolute limit, the Dragster 800 RC will achieve a searing top speed of 153 mph (245 kph). Great power summons the need for sturdy brakes, so Agusta’s warrior carries dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs and four-piston radial Brembo calipers up north.
The rear forged alloy hoop is brought to a halt by a twin-piston caliper biting on a drilled 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake rotor, and Bosch ABS is present at both ends. In the suspension department, one may find inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks at the front and a Sachs piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage out back.
Lastly, the Italian monstrosity weighs in at 370 pounds (168 kg) on an empty stomach. Without further ado, we’ll have you know this beastly stunner is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer! The online auction will be reaching its conclusion on August 16, so there are currently four days separating us from the bidding deadline. You’d need just north of ten grand to surpass the top bid, but we don’t think this will be the case for much longer.
Its power source comes in the form of fiendish 798cc inline-three engine, which boasts 13.3:1 compression, four valves per cylinder and MVICS 2.0 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) technology. At a whopping 13,100 rpm, this fuel-injected juggernaut will go about producing as much as 140 hp, and the oomph is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed cassette gearbox and a slipper clutch.
Right above the 10k-rpm mark, a maximum torque output numbering 63 pound-feet (86 Nm) will occur at the crankshaft. When pushed to its absolute limit, the Dragster 800 RC will achieve a searing top speed of 153 mph (245 kph). Great power summons the need for sturdy brakes, so Agusta’s warrior carries dual 320 mm (12.6-inch) floating discs and four-piston radial Brembo calipers up north.
The rear forged alloy hoop is brought to a halt by a twin-piston caliper biting on a drilled 220 mm (8.7-inch) brake rotor, and Bosch ABS is present at both ends. In the suspension department, one may find inverted 43 mm (1.7-inch) Marzocchi forks at the front and a Sachs piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage out back.
Lastly, the Italian monstrosity weighs in at 370 pounds (168 kg) on an empty stomach. Without further ado, we’ll have you know this beastly stunner is going under the hammer on Bring a Trailer! The online auction will be reaching its conclusion on August 16, so there are currently four days separating us from the bidding deadline. You’d need just north of ten grand to surpass the top bid, but we don’t think this will be the case for much longer.