Three Brave Saildrone Explorer Ocean Drones Set Sail in New Gulf Stream Mission

California-based USV (unmanned surface vehicle) manufacturer Saildrone sends its autonomous drones in yet another mission, this time to sail through the Gulf Stream, collecting valuable data on the ocean’s carbon uptake. 6 photos



This summer, Saildrone launched several such ocean drones in the



Now Saildrone launched three more drones to sail through North Atlantic’s Gulf Stream for the next six months. They will collect critical, in situ data that will help scientists improve weather forecasts and hold countries accountable for carbon goals. Once again, these small but brave USVs will have to face some of the harshest ocean conditions, in areas that are hard to investigate by conventional crewed vessels.



While the Gulf Stream has a very big impact on climate predictions and weather forecasts, it is a challenging area that is tricky to explore, which is why scientists are using these unmanned vessels to collect data instead of risking human lives.



The Global Carbon Budget released at this year’s COP26 climate change conference uses ocean carbon uptake estimates generated by sophisticated models and statistics. But they offer a wide variety of results, which is why researchers want to start relying on actual in situ data. As explained by Jaime Palter, one of the mission’s researchers from the University of Rhode Island, there’s a lot of uncertainty in ocean carbon uptake; nearly 4 billion tons of CO2 separates the average of the model-based estimates from observation-based estimates, which is almost the amount of CO2 emitted by the U.S. every year. With the new in-situ observations, scientists hope they can do better.



Saildrone expects to retrieve its three Explorer drones in Newport, Rhode Island, in mid-2022.



