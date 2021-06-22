Three Backseat Air Mattresses for Under $100 to Get You Road-Tripping Today

autoevolution
Let’s face it, sleeping in a car, or in any other means of transport for that matter, isn’t the most pleasurable experience. This discomfort is one of the many reasons why most people don’t take more road trips. These three air mattress solutions for your vehicle may change all that.
In today’s world, there are so many solutions to common problems, it’s almost as if you must create a problem to sell a solution. The problem of taking long overnight trips with your car has a solution: inflatable air mattresses. Here are three solid options you can find on Amazon for under $100 to get you road-tripping this upcoming weekend. Option One
The most expensive air mattress on our list is from Zonetech. This inflatable air mattress is suitable for both backseat and trunk spaces and is even marketed as being suitable for use out of your vehicle. Currently selling around $90 on Amazon, this trinket seems to have all the right goods for a proper night's sleep.

In the kit, you’ll receive a pump and nozzles, two inflatable supports, two inflatable pillows, and one mattress with a headboard segment to keep you from damaging door panels while dreaming. It's made from durable, washable, and environmentally safe PVC so even if you or your children happen to spill anything on the surface, a quick rub or wipe should be all you need.

To set it up, plug the pump into your car’s cigarette lighter, inflate and arrange the necessary components, and get yourself some rest no matter where you’ve decided to stop for the night. Setting it up shouldn't take you more than five to ten minutes. Option Two
Second on the list is FBSport’s car bed and mattress. What sets this accessory apart from Zonetech’s is that this mattress works best with SUVs and should be placed in the trunk with the rear seats folded forward. That should make it more comfortable than Zontech’s as it offers a larger surface to sleep upon.

Coming in with a price tag of $63, this mattress is composed of PVC and is just as versatile as any normal air mattress in that you can use it outside the vehicle too.

Included in your purchase, you’ll receive a pump, two inflatable pillows of “random color,” a storage bag, and the mattress. With dropping the backrest forward and inflating all components, ten minutes should be enough time to complete the task. Option Three
The third product on this list is from a brand named Hiraliy. This backseat air mattress should also be suitable for trunk use if you own an SUV. Based on the same principle as Zonetech’s mattress, inflatable support will be placed behind the front seats to create a suitable surface.

Non-toxic PVC is set in three layers, making the mattress suitable for up to 440 lbs (200 kg) of load. Even though the company markets this accessory as a children’s mattress, those are probably some adult-sized children they’re talking about.

If you’re worried whether this product is a good fit for your car, the team at Hiraliy states that it’s suitable for 99% of all back seat models. For just $60, grab one and try it out; if you don’t like it or it breaks and you can’t return it, you won’t feel bad about the loss. Conclusion
At this point, with #roadtrip21 going on and ideas like these at your disposal, you really have no excuse not to hit the open road this year. Maybe a lack of cash, but chances are you’ve got up to $100 for something like this if you own a car. Just ride a bike for the next two weeks, and by the end of the month, you’ll be sleeping in your car on the edge of the Grand Canyon.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
