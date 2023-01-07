This YouTuber Created a LEGO Liebherr LTC 1045–3.1 Crane Powered by 14 Motors

Many of the LEGO sets that we see today have been created by the ingenious community that seemingly finds ways to create the most amazing builds ever. Those sets are called LEGO Ideas, are created by fans, and are selected by the LEGO team through an official Ideas website.
Many interesting sets have been created this way, such as the motorized lighthouse, the globe, and the starry night picture. The set we're going to look at here is not eligible to become a LEGO Ideas set because it includes third-party components, but it still is an amazing idea.
The Liebherr LTC 1045-3.1 is a mobile crane that has been created using only LEGO bricks and other miscellaneous by Sariel’s Bricks & Pets. Sariel is a huge fan of LEGO and has come up with some amazing builds, which he then posted on his YouTube channel.
This mobile crane features not one, not two, but 12 functions that have been motorized by 14 motors. In a LEGO teeny-weeny world, it could be considered a giant crane.
Sariel has been working on this build since 2017 and has recently finished it. The mobile crane can be remotely controlled by using 3 SBricks. It weighs 10.9 lbs. (4.9 kg), has a maximum reach of 44 inches (113 cm) with the extended boom, and 58 inches (147 cm) with the addition of the extension jib. The extension is added manually and extended automatically together with the main boom, much in the same way as the original crane.
To be able to fully rotate it in any direction, he used around 16 ft (5 m) of wires on the inside. The main boom is made of three different sections and can be extended by a PF L motor. The cabin can also be elevated, tilted, and extended by using three motors. Another motor was used for the folding side mirror.
The chassis is placed on three axles, each performing a different task. The way this Liebherr is moving is quite interesting. The first and third axles are suspended on a double wishbone suspension and can be steered with a PF servo motor but cannot be driven. The second axle can be driven with 2 PF L motors, but it cannot steer.
“As a result, the crane drove just fine on a flat surface but would get stuck if the front and rear axle were a little higher than the middle axle, as even the model’s massive weight wasn’t enough to keep the middle wheels on the ground,” Sariel explained about how the crane moves and interacts with the ground.
The outriggers are entirely lowered and extended by two PF L motors. Unfortunately, due to the weight of the crane, they can only lift the chassis, not the entire crane. The revolving superstructure has another PF M motor and five cables, which allows it to rotate in every direction a few times. The winch has one PF M motor and a non-tangling string provided by LEGO.
There are also brake lights, reverse lights, turn signals, and mini-led beacons that are all automated by the SBrick controller.
The total size of the build is 87 LEGO studs (27.4 inches/70 cm) in length, 20 LEGO studs (6.3 inches/16 cm) in width, and 35 LEGO studs (11 inches/28 cm) in height.
Though we won't see this build transformed into a LEGO Ideas set anytime soon, it's still an intricate design and serves to show what amazing things some people can achieve with a few plastic pieces and some tiny motors.
