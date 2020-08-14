This Yellow 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS Comes with Too Many Special Bits

World’s First Helicopter to Travel to Space Powers Up En Route to Mars

Chevrolet fans, here’s a question: what’s more special than the first yellow Camaro that came off the production line in 2010 and received the autographs of all employees at the Canadian factory? 11 photos



This is the case of this one of a kind Camaro that we have here, and which once belonged to Dr. Phil before going up for auction back in 2012.



And the good news is that you can now be the one owning this Camaro, as the car is one against listed for sale, this time on



With the current owner for three years, this Camaro comes with the same engine that was installed by Chevrolet back in 2010 when it produced the car. It’s the 6.2-liter V8, the engine that was only available on the Super Sport Camaros equipped with manual transmissions.



In the meantime, however, this special Camaro has received plenty of upgrades, including H&R sport springs, an AF Dynamic intake kit, a Roto-Fab radiator kit, and a MBRP full catback exhaust. The windows have been tinted by Xtreme Tint, while inside you now get a Kenwood double DIN stereo with a new subwoofer.



The car rides on 22” Rohanna RC10 wheels wearing Nitto 420S tires, while the hood features a carbon fiber wrap that still looks like brand new.



Needless to say, this isn’t the typical 2010 Camaro that you can buy, and the simple fact that it’s a celebrity car should normally make it even more expensive. And yet, it doesn’t cost as much as you’d expect it to cost, as this Camaro can be yours today for just $29,995 from eBay.



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.