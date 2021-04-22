This Workaround Fixes Android Auto, Causes Screen Burn-In Concerns Instead

One long-time problem in Android Auto affects OPPO phones, as owners discovered that running the app in their cars when their devices enter a lock phase is pretty much impossible.
In other words, Android Auto freezes whenever their phones lock, eventually leading to a black screen that shows up on the head unit.
The bug was first reported nearly a year ago on Google’s forums, and in August 2020 Google actually confirmed that it looked into the whole thing and then reached out to OPPO itself to investigate the problem.
But no other specifics have been shared since then, so users struggling with the problem are pretty much all alone in their attempt to run Android Auto in their cars.
While some people say the OPPO Clone Phone app is the one that triggered this behavior, so uninstalling it was what eventually brought things back to normal, someone else says the only way to deal with this glitch without having to delete anything is a setting in the developer options.
And this setting prevents the phone from locking while charging, with the screen obviously on all the time while you drive. Called “Keep screen on while charging,” this option does allow the screen to dim, but on the other hand, it won’t let the device enter a locked phase, essentially preventing the aforementioned bug from happening.
Needless to say, there may be other things to worry about if such an option is activated, such as screen burn-ins, but on the other hand, it appears to be the only way to get Android Auto up and running in some cars.
Neither Google nor OPPO shared any update on the status of the investigation, so it’s hard to tell right now if a fix is on its way or not. Updating to the latest version of Android Auto also doesn’t seem to make any difference.
