This Wooden Two-Wheeler Is Actually a Solar-Powered Scooter With Good Range

Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention. No one knows this better than this teenager from Ghana, who builds stuff out of firewood and discarded items. 10 photos



The teen’s name is Samuel Aboagye and he fancies himself a budding engineer. Using scrap parts and school pocket money, he’s built washing machines and a drone, and also this electric scooter. For it, he used wood that would have otherwise been



Initially, power came from 20 phone batteries sourced from all the place, but he then changed them for a battery from his mother’s sewing machine. He added a solar panel on the back to add a bit more to the range, and he’s now saying he can ride the scooter for a full week before he needs to recharge again.



Samuel’s creation was first spotted in traffic and, once video of it was posted to social media, it went viral. His story was then picked up by the local media and then by activist Efo Selasi, who highlights young entrepreneurs, creatives and talent throughout Africa. Samuel, Selasi believes, has what it takes to become an asset with the right support and backing.



Samuel’s scooter is not



Samuel's scooter is not impressive visually . It's too crudely made, to the point where it resembles a box on tiny wheels, zooming at a pace just a tad quicker than a brisk walk. Remember, though, that this scooter was built without as much as a drilling machine: Samuel used a knife to cut, drill and mold the thing together. That's what makes the project impressive.