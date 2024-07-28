This Winnebago D22 Is a Prime Example of What a Fully-Featured RV Looked Like 55 Years Ago

Winnebago has been known for creating top-notch camping vehicles since the 1960s and is still going strong after more than six decades in the RV industry. Crafted with superior craftsmanship, advanced manufacturing technologies, and quality mechanical parts from reputable brands like VW, Mercedes, and Ford, their motorhomes conquered the hearts of many American families. It's the superior quality, great attention to detail, and customer-first approach that made the brand's name synonymous with RVing for generations.
Among the RV manufacturer's most important offerings in the late 1960s was the mid-size Winnebago D22 motorhome. Named so because it was built on a Dodge chassis and measured 22 feet in length, this model was a fully self-contained home on wheels ready to take outdoor enthusiasts on exciting backcountry adventures.
Today, the D22 is, for all intents and purposes, a vintage motorhome that, even though it lacks the bells and whistles of modern RVs, still draws you in with its charming style and retro appeal. The 1969 Winnebago D22 pictured here is a prime example of what a fully-featured motorhome looked like 55 years ago, and it's a treat for the eyes. Coming from a period of tremendous growth for all types of camping vehicles, when American families rediscovered their passion for recreational travel, this D22 is in mostly original condition with a nice patina and can still offer an uncomplicated and cheap entryway into RV ownership for a small family.
The model featured various innovations that had already helped the company stand out from the competition, including the "Thermo-Panel” wall construction, which consisted of rigid Styrofoam insulation sandwiched between aluminum alloy on the outside and pre-finished paneling on the inside. The innovative system made the RV's body lightweight and highly resistant to corrosion.
Inside the Winnebago D22, you could find a kitchenette with plenty of appliances, a dinette, a bedroom, and a bathroom, offering all the necessary amenities for comfortable getaways. The interior featured in-house built furniture that helped reduce production costs but also included coveted features for that era, such as running water, an indoor toilet and shower, and house batteries, which made the D22 a consequential early design. What's more, it was offered at a price that was affordable to many, further contributing to Winnebago's resounding success.
The cabin includes two seats separated by the engine cover in the middle, and the driver will enjoy unparalleled visibility due to the glasshouse-like design. Folding cup holders, an AM radio, and an aftermarket FM receiver are also part of the front cab.
The interior floor plan includes a central kitchenette with a dual sink and running water, a fridge, a four-burner gas cooktop, an oven, a microwave, and a range hood. Opposite the well-equipped cooking space, there is a dinette with seating for four and a table. The rear bedroom can sleep a small family on a folding sofa and an upper bunk. Next to the dinette, there is an interior bathroom with a shower with hot and cold running water, a sink, and a flushing toilet.
The RV rides on white-painted 16″ steel wheels shod in 7.50-series Goodyear Cushion Miler tires. An older spare is stowed underneath, and power-assisted drums at all four corners handle braking. On the outside, you will also notice a white front bumper, an extended rear bumper platform with a receiver hitch, a split windshield, clearance lights, and an extended rear bumper with a receiver hitch.
This 1969 Winnebago D22 is now offered for sale out of Menasha, Wisconsin, in lovely condition, though it is obviously not perfect. Some of the upholstery is visibly worn out and should be replaced, and the exhaust vent cover is cracked and worn on the right side. The underlying Dodge chassis should also be checked for rust issues before being taken out on road trips. It is listed at no reserve with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller's name.
The first Winnebago motorhome model, the F17, left the factory gates in 1966, and the D22 was the company's second RV model. It used a Dodge truck chassis and engine and a boxy body with bold graphics. The Dodge 318 cubic inch gasoline V8 sent power to the rear wheels via a Torqueflite 727 three-speed automatic transmission. The robust mill, paired with high ground clearance and a tight turning radius, made the D22 an easy-to-drive home on wheels, even for inexperienced RV users. It also allowed it to traverse all kinds of terrains with ease.
This particular 1969 Winnebago D22 is a well-preserved unit that has only had three owners since it was new. It will charm any vintage motorhome lover with its retro interior with faux wood paneling and period-correct upholstery, curtains, and carpeting.
Other noteworthy equipment includes a house air conditioner, house batteries that power standard outlets, two onboard propane bottles, and shore connections for water, electrical service, and waste disposal.
