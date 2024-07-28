This Winnebago D22 Is a Prime Example of What a Fully-Featured RV Looked Like 55 Years Ago

22 photos Photo: Bring a Trailer

Winnebago has been known for creating top-notch camping vehicles since the 1960s and is still going strong after more than six decades in the RV industry. Crafted with superior craftsmanship, advanced manufacturing technologies, and quality mechanical parts from reputable brands like VW, Mercedes, and Ford, their motorhomes conquered the hearts of many American families. It's the superior quality, great attention to detail, and customer-first approach that made the brand's name synonymous with RVing for generations.