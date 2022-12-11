This VW Dune Buggy Is Quirky, Weird, Uniquely Cool and Up for Sale

Dune buggies used to be a cultural phenomenon back in the 60s and 70s, and while they are not as popular as they used to be, they are just as cool.
There is no denying that racing across the sand with the wind in your hair while raising a cloud of dust behind you is exhilarating. As such, the legacy of the humble buggy lives on and has been taken further than ever by today’s sand rails.
But the car we’ll take a look at today pays closer homage to the original Meyers Manx, created by Bruce Meyers in 1964. From the fiberglass body over the Volkswagen Beetle chassis to the air-cooled engine, everything is reminiscent of the creation that made the buggy popular.
Speaking about the engine, it is a flat-four, probably the 1.6-liter version considering this buggy is based on a 1973 Beetle. It is mated to a four-speed manual transmission and sends the power to the rear wheels. It is unclear just how much power it sends, but it is likely to be more than the meager original output of 46 hp.
It can be seen in all of its glory, almost hanging out of the back of the car, surrounded by a crazy chromed exhaust that shoots up in the air. It brings a hint of bosozoku, which although clearly out of place on a buggy, adds to its unique flair.
Also in the back, a pair of taillights that look stolen right off of a Mustang from the same era can be spotted. But the quirky details don’t stop here. The rest of the exterior is just as cool, with a black multi-metal flake paint job that perfectly complements the Keystone chrome wheels.
Looking inside, a pair of red corduroy seats are the first thing that pops out. They look like they would not be out of place in an 80s Chevy Monte Carlo and definitely add to the quirky vibe of this buggy. Add to this the fluffy red piece of carpet that covers the dash and you get an interesting and unique interior.
All things considered, this buggy is just as cool as it is weird. It’s up for sale with Mecum Auctions and poses an interesting purchase option to people looking for some sand-filled fun.
