This VTEC-Powered 1981 Toyota Starlet Is an Insane RWD Monster With a Short Wheelbase

Hot hatches desperately needed a saving grace from the chaotic SUV/crossover migration, and Toyota perfectly did it with the GR Yaris and, recently, the new GR Corolla. It might not last the tide, but as they say, “if you want a happy ending, that depends, of course, on where you stop your story.” Toyota’s stint with a high-performance subcompact car didn’t start with the GR Yaris. If anything, it began with the Toyota Starlet in 1986.

9 photos