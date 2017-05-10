autoevolution

This VR Wall of Death Ride Is a Nice Way to Lose Your Lunch

 
10 May 2017, 12:52 UTC
by
The Wall of Death concept as we now know it has been around for some time and it never ceased to elicit the most absorbed stares from people who were witnessing the event.
This trait is what made it such a suitable contender for circus acts where it even got an upgrade into what can only be described as the Sphere of Death - a giant globe made out of metallic mesh where several vehicles (some motorcycles) would get in at the same time and somehow manage to avoid each other despite all evidence showing they were trying to do the exact opposite. And all this time they drove or rode on the walls or even on the ceiling.

This gravity-defying part is precisely what people find so attractive to the trick, even though it's actually just elementary physics applied in an appealing way. If more science teachers used practical examples such as these in school to support the curriculum, we wouldn't have so many people out there believing the Earth was flat.

Explaining what makes the vehicle stick to the wall may be simple, but actually getting behind the wheel and doing it might prove a little more difficult. And we're not talking about the relatively low abundance of Death Walls that you can find lying around, but finding the courage to do it.

RJ Anderson, however, a guy who likes to drive the kind of vehicles our mothers would never allow us to get in, had no hesitation. Moreover, he also brought some VR filming equipment and strapped it to the Polaris so he could give us all a ride-along.

If you've just had your breakfast, you might want to skip on this one and come back once the scrambled eggs and toast have settled more securely inside your stomach. It's not exactly rollercoaster-level nausea-inducing, but it's damn close.

We'd also like to point out that driving on this thing isn't a case of flooring the throttle and keeping the steering wheel straight. The centrifugal force is pushing the car into the wall, but gravity isn't sleeping either. It keeps wanting to give RJ a taste of that brown soil in the center there, so he has to keep busy and manhandle that steering wheel constantly. Strap on your VR goggles and enjoy.

