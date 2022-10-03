This Volkswagen T4 Is a Beautiful DIY Boho-Style Motorhome for Two

Many people dream of living the nomad life, of traveling without a return date, but few dare to embark on such a journey, and even fewer build their dream house on wheels by themselves and take it with them wherever they go.
A young Polish couple, Maciek and Martyna, had a dream of forsaking the big city life and embracing this nomad life. They decided to turn it into reality in 2020 when they bought backpacks and one-way tickets for a trip to South-West Asia. The pandemic put a halt to this plan, but they didn’t renounce it altogether.
In 2022, they bought a 2000 Volkswagen T4 van - the long version powered by a 2.5 TDI engine - in satisfactory condition with an intact car-body sheet. With no previous experience whatsoever in converting vans into homes on wheels, they spent about five months renovating the T4 and turning it into their dream motorhome. The entire conversion, including the cost of the van, amounted to PLN 60,000, which translates to around $12,300/€12,600).
When they bought the VW Transporter, it was a fully equipped 5-seater van, so they had to dismantle all the seats and plastics and start the renovation on a clean slate. They painted the exterior themselves in an eye-pleasing combination of white and blue and screwed paneling to all the interior walls. Wood was also their choice for all the furniture and fittings to make the place look as natural and cozy as possible. They used remains of Martyna’s uncle’s wooden house.
We all know that the van they chose is not very generous on space, so it’s no surprise the couple fitted the interior with a 120 x 185 cm (3.9 x 6 foot) fold-out bed that doubles as their sofa during the day. They also built a wardrobe and painted its doors in beautiful geometric patterns, as well as some kitchen cabinets, which mix jute fabric and white, distressed square timber.
The little details they incorporated into their build make all the difference, like the old copper bowl as a sink, the mini Mexican tiles, the neutral window drapes, the pink neon sign in the shape of a cactus, or the colorful handles they used for the cabinets.
The only aspect on which they asked for professional help was the electrical part. The van has an electric converter for 230V, a water pump, led lighting, and even a solar panel with controller.
The result of their work is a beautiful home on wheels with a cabin in the woods style and boho vibe in which they are currently traveling the continent full-time.
