This Volkswagen Phaeton Is the Affordable Limousine That Will Make You Dream Rich

Volkswagen recently released information and images of what was supposed to be the follow-up to the Phaeton, an iconic model for the German company. Details of the Volkswagen Phaeton D2 have emerged exactly 20 years after the model's launch.
In this way the German company wanted to show us what we missed, given how the Phaeton D2 never went into series production.
Those who regret that this new Phaeton never made it to market and are eager to have the old Phaeton in their collection can find used examples for sale on Germany's largest used car website.
On Mobile, we found a Volkswagen Phaeton produced in 2005, showing a mileage of just 37,800 km (23,487 miles), and It costs 24,900 euros ($25,365). It's even an example rocking the famous W12 engine that produces 420 hp and 550 Nm of torque from a six-liter capacity.
The car in the ad appears to be well maintained both inside and out. There's plenty of leather on the seats and bench, but also features that remind us of a much more expensive car than what we were used to seeing on a Volkswagen produced in the mid-2000s.
The Phaeton was in a higher league, because the platform on which it was built, the Volkswagen Group's D1, was shared with the Bentley Continental GT and Bentley Flying Spur. Some automatic transmissions were also present on the Volkswagen Group's close and much more luxurious relative - the Audi A8.
The Phaeton was designed to support Volkswagen's image in the large luxury segment. It was intended to be a more comfort-oriented limousine like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Lexus LS.
What we found interesting about this model is that in the initial development of the Phaeton, engineers were tasked with making the car drivable all day at 300 kph (186 mph) with an exterior temperature of 50 °C (122 °F) whilst maintaining the interior temperature at 22 °C (72 °F). We don't know for sure if this was successfully implemented, but what is certain is that the Phaeton went out of production in 2016. Apparently, customers didn't like it as much as Volkswagen would have expected.
