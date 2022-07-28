This Volkswagen eVTOL Is the Next Cool Way to Travel Over China

When the roads end up being insufficient, and as population overcrowds the cities, we start to look to the sky. And the urban mobility concept now has a new future member: V.MO - the first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger drone, launched by Volkswagen Group China.
Although it is difficult to see for now the air infrastructure that will support this type of flight, it is clear that the current direction of humanity is on is urban mobility. There are many companies that have started to explore this market, and the Volkswagen Group is definitely one of them.
Part of the Vertical Mobility project started in 2020, the current eVTOL prototype is the result of numerous and significant researches, "a pioneering project which our young team of Chinese experts started from scratch", as Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China, said.
Specifically designed for the Chinese market, the new V.MO prototype was born from the success of current autonomous driving tech and the tested battery technology solutions for emission-free mobility. The only technical specifications we know so far are the existence of the two propellers for horizontal flight and eight rotors for vertical lift, in a x-wing configuration.
In the coming year, numerous tests are scheduled to gather information for the development of the best version of this prototype, meant to finally be able to transport four passengers plus luggage over a distance of up to 200 km (124 miles), in an autonomous and fully electric way.
"The launch of this stunning validation model – the V.MO – is the first of many remarkable milestones on our exciting journey towards urban air travel, and a perfect example of our ‘From China, For China’ mission," said Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China.
Volkswagen Group is not the only car manufacturer to present such a concept, and more will probably join the frenzy in ther years ahead.
Part of the Vertical Mobility project started in 2020, the current eVTOL prototype is the result of numerous and significant researches, "a pioneering project which our young team of Chinese experts started from scratch", as Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China, said.
Specifically designed for the Chinese market, the new V.MO prototype was born from the success of current autonomous driving tech and the tested battery technology solutions for emission-free mobility. The only technical specifications we know so far are the existence of the two propellers for horizontal flight and eight rotors for vertical lift, in a x-wing configuration.
In the coming year, numerous tests are scheduled to gather information for the development of the best version of this prototype, meant to finally be able to transport four passengers plus luggage over a distance of up to 200 km (124 miles), in an autonomous and fully electric way.
"The launch of this stunning validation model – the V.MO – is the first of many remarkable milestones on our exciting journey towards urban air travel, and a perfect example of our ‘From China, For China’ mission," said Dr. Stephan Wöllenstein, CEO of Volkswagen Group China.
Volkswagen Group is not the only car manufacturer to present such a concept, and more will probably join the frenzy in ther years ahead.