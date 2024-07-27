This Virtual Ford Falcon XB Restomod Is a Shelby GT500-Swapped Work of Digital Art

Like many other models (such as the recent Ford Capri and Maverick transformations), the Ford Falcon was an automobile nameplate that was used for several different vehicles worldwide.
Initially, there were two major Ford Falcon lines – the one for North America, manufactured by the company from the 1960 to 1970 model years as the first compact car created by one of the Big Detroit Three American companies (the Rambler American was more obscure). And then there was also the Australian Ford Falcon. Besides those two, Ford Argentina also produced its own variant of the Falcon from 1962 to 1991, and during the 1960s, there was also the Ford Falcon van, a passenger-focused version of the first-generation Ford E-Series van based on the Falcon platform.
Back to the Land Down Under, the Ford Falcon was a full-size car, not a compact model like the North American one. That's way more respectful, of course, and Ford Australia produced its Falcon series uninterrupted across seven generations from 1960 to 2016! Of course, some iterations are more famous than others, and the Falcon, beloved by worldwide classic car aficionados, is, for sure, the third generation XA/XB/XC model produced from 1972 to 1979.
Even the imaginative realm of digital car content creators sometimes fancies an Australian Ford Falcon across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, by the way. There is no need to take our word for granted as we have an eloquent example to show you – and this could also pass as a veritable work of digital art. More precisely, Abimelec Arellano, a virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has prepared the newest wishful thinking project - a bonkers Falcon XB.
He believes this variant is enshrined in popular culture thanks to its motorsport prowess and the original Mad Max movies starring Mel Gibson, so it was only natural to attempt a design project based on it. He loves the styling – "you can see some Gran Torino, some Mustang, but it is very clearly different in the best of ways." Years ago, he attempted a green Falcon XB rendering with a Shelby GT500 engine swap; he now brought back the dream with a twist: "What if somebody took a Falcon XB to the Ridler Awards or SEMA Show?"
This is the unofficial, hypothetical outcome – complete with lots of 3D work to achieve the smooth body texture, a paint-to-match modern Ford Mustang Shelby GT500-swapped 5.2-liter supercharged V8 sitting in the engine bay, plus modern restomod-style details like the front LED lights and the redesigned LED taillights plus the new exhaust outlets, which use the space of the old rear lights. So, do you like it or not?
