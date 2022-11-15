This Vintage Horsebox Turned Cottage on Wheels Is the Epitome of Countryside Glamping

Little known in other parts of the world, the horsebox is one of the iconic vehicles in Britain’s transportation history. Initially meant to literally transport horses and their handlers, it became one of the most versatile vehicles, and many families used to own one. Now obsolete, the horsebox can sometimes be found as a quirky and nostalgic home on wheels, such as this glamping retreat in Northumberland.
The lockdown during the early stages of the pandemic changed many people’s lives. Ashton Symm dedicated himself to “a little project,” which was renovating a 1964 Bedford TK horsebox that he’d recently bought, and turning it into a cozy home. “It was a combination of nostalgia and watching too many ‘van life’ videos that made me do it,” Ashton told Airbnb, where his ingenious glamping project is listed.
The rugged horsebox now reveals a remarkably stylish interior that’s in line with modern living requirements, while still exuding a rustic charm. Guests are pleased to discover a comfortable double bed with premium bedding, a hot shower, a lovely kitchen area, and unique handmade furnishings. Romantic lighting throughout, and a classic wood-burning stove, create the perfect atmosphere.
Like most glamping retreats these days, this old horsebox keeps its guests connected to the outside world through modern features, such as Wi-Fi, while also inviting them to enjoy the wild beauty of the natural surroundings. Sitting on the family’s equestrian property, this cottage on wheels is surrounded by an old forest, and there’s even a famous castle nearby. A successful mix of countryside charm and luxury living, this renovated icon quickly became a favorite retreat for people working in the medical field.
The TK can be considered UK’s classic light truck during the 1960s and the 1970s. Introduced in 1959, the Bedford TK was a light commercial vehicle that became the base for a multitude of derivatives, including horseboxes.
