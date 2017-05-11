This Video Has Everything: an Audi Driver, a Crash, Flames, Money, Humor

You know what they say about BMW drivers? Well, guess what, they say pretty much the same thing about Mercedes-Benz drivers and, you guessed it, people who drive Audis.





And it's videos like this one that fuel the stereotypes and make changing people's minds about them very tricky. Not that everyone who isn't working for those three brands or owns one of their cars would even bother to do it.First of all, forget about what you are about to see and let me explain what you are about to hear. The man in the car whose camera is filming the whole debacle is listening to one of those audio courses that presumably teach you English. If you hear a voice that sounds like somebody talking while sitting on the toilet, that's him.Just as he gets ahead of the pre-recorded voice and asks "how many money?" a brand-new Audi A3 Sportback cuts in from the right lane and tries to squeeze between the camera car and the Peugeot 2008 that was in its lane. Considering just a few moments earlier while they were waiting for the green light there was a different car behind the French crossover, we can suspect the Audi had a overtaken cars per second record he had to beat.It's hard to tell whether the Peugeot slows down or our polyglot speeds up, but whatever the case the result is the same: the gap between the two cars gets narrower to the point where an Audi A3 Sportback just can't fit anymore. Of course, the driver isn't convinced so he goes for it anyway.The 2008 somehow acts as a ramp that sends the A3 in a barrel-roll toward oncoming traffic. He hits the low concrete divider, knocks over a light post, spits a few flames, and finally comes to a halt in what looks like an attempt to mate with the Ford Escape. The Americantells him he has a headache, though, so it drives forward leaving the Audi to drop on the ground. At which point we also find out the answer to the big question: how many money. It's fourteen or fifteen.