This Van Conversion Is Simple and Cheap, Great for an Adventure-Focused Nomad

As the world went through a pandemic, many people figured out new priorities in life, with travel and experiences often taking the top spot. As such, mobile homes have seen a rise in popularity, featuring a plethora of designs.
But where many of those projects try to bring all the amenities of a traditional house into a compact space, this 4x4 Mercedes Sprinter build takes the complete opposite approach. The couple who owns this van opted for a budget-friendly, bare necessities vision, which works great for any nomad focused on life experiences. Granted, they bought it pre-owned, meaning some of the design choices were made by someone else.
The practical and budget-friendly aspects are immediately apparent even by just taking a quick look at this van, as its age clearly shows. On top of that, both the door and roof racks for surfboards look MacGyvered on a budget, while even the outdoor table is just a cheap bit of plywood hung from a rope.
The awning looks like the only notable investment made here, although the lighting comes from an LED strip. Keep in mind, this is not meant to be a negative comment on the van. Quite the opposite, as sacrifices like these can keep the price low and allow potential nomads to save some money that can be spent on enjoying life on the road.
On the inside, the theme keeps going, with not many amenities to speak of. The first thing a guest notices when stepping inside is the kitchen counter, which blocks half of the entryway. But that’s the entire kitchen, as it is minute and looks almost improvised. But this choice does, however, also bring one positive aspect in the fact that it faces the large window on the van’s door, allowing the residents to feel connected to nature when preparing a meal.
Even the drawers in the cabinets here are just vented plastic fruit crates. One other feature of note in the kitchen is the stove or lack thereof from the countertop. Instead, a portable alcohol-burning unit resides inside one of the drawers. The entire arrangement here is completed by a small wall-mounted cupboard and the fridge, mounted right where the kitchen transitions into the bedroom.
Above it, there is also a compartment where electronics can be charged, hinting that this van benefits from some solar panels. From the outside, there seems to be a small array mounted on top, but the exact capabilities are not mentioned. But considering this is an adventure van, meant to go on remote beaches or camping trails, off-grid capabilities have certainly been taken into account.
On the wall opposite the kitchen, there is an equally tiny living room that doubles as the pantry, with a compartment beneath the bench seat. This is a common design choice in mobile homes, as space is limited and every bit of storage must be utilized. It also serves one more purpose as a dinette, further showcasing the focus on practicality. But aesthetics are not completely sacrificed either, as a window allows dining with a view, and some fairy lights are present to create a more pleasant atmosphere.
To the right, there is the driver’s compartment of this van, which has two captain’s chairs, meaning the passenger’s seat can be rotated and used as seating for guests. This area is only separated from the back by a thick curtain, which has two sides. It is black in the front to keep out sunlight or prying eyes, and pink on the other side, helping the van’s interior look better. Above the curtain is an additional storage compartment that seems improvised, albeit functional.
At the other end of this mobile home van-conversion, there are the bathroom and bedroom, relegated to what seems to be a bit of a cramped space. Despite this limited room, the bathroom somehow manages to feel spacious, with enough space for a shower, a sink, two cabinets, and even a big vanity mirror on the door.
There is also a split toilet, which while not as convenient as the composting option is still a good choice, with smells being mitigated by coffee grounds and the waste being easy to dispose of. On top of that, it is innovative too, as the water boiler is heated by the van’s coolant.
The bedroom itself is comprised of just a couple of cabinets and the bed itself, mounted somewhat high due to the garage being situated beneath it. This is where the 24.5-gallon (100-liter) fresh water tank can be found, along with a plethora of wet suits, camping chairs, and all the other accessories a nomad might want to carry.
Overall, this van is simple and practical, providing the necessities and not much beyond that. This barebones approach, along with the fact that it is somewhat old, makes it a great budget-friendly option. While this kind of mobile home might not be to everyone’s taste, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and it could be a nice blueprint for a nomad who puts adventure and travel before comfort and luxury.