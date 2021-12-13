This V8-Swapped BMW 1M Coupe Is Enough To Put a Wicked Grin on Jeremy Clarkson's Face

They say numbers don’t lie, and for that reason, let’s forget about M purists for a second. The BMW 1M Coupe is hands-down the best BMW ever built. What started as a secret project turned into the most fantastic sports coupe. Developed for use as a track car, the straight-six 1M Coupe isn’t throaty or drony but rather perfectly balanced, with a classic, smooth thrum. Mike Fernie of DriveTribe tested out a different kind of 1M Coupe. One that Jeremy Clarkson might find exciting.
Clarkson is quite the opinionated car enthusiast, but if you'd ask him about the BMW 1M, he would probably say it is one of the greatest cars ever built. But what would he think of a V8-swapped version of the 1M Coupe? Fernie got the chance to drive this variant and concluded that “even with perfection, some people clearly want more.”
The swapped-out V8 BMW 1M Coupe sounds different. Under the hood, in place of the straight-six twin-turbo, is an S65 4.0-liter V8 from an E92 M3. According to Fernie, the 1M has always been a miniature M car of sorts. This powertrain squeezed under the hood makes it quite literally an 85 scale M3. But has an M car ever looked this pudgy?
The S65 V8 comes from the same rough architecture as the S85 V10, making it a rev-happy motorsport kit.
It also shares a lot with some of the greatest rally cars like the Lancia Stratos and recently, the GR Yaris. It comes with a short wheelbase and a relatively wide track, making it extremely easy to pivot around its center point.
The big question, however, is if the extra two cylinders on this BMW 1M Coupe affect its famously sublime handling. Based on Fernie’s test drive, it handles just fine and is spot-on.
Fernie feels the switch to the V8 is quite inspirational. The 4.0-liter unit feels like you can change its rotational speed one rpm at a time, allowing a new level of adjustability than its original twin-turbo setup. Don’t get him wrong. The twin-turbo straight-six is a phenomenal engine, but the V8 brings a new roar and usability that makes this build truly special.
