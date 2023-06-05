This Upcoming LEGO Submarine Is a Feature-Packed Toy Focusing on Playability

With LEGO's Technic releases switching focus from functionality to aesthetics, it seems it's time to turn to some of the brand's other offerings for unique features. The build in question this time is part of the LEGO City line and will become available on August 1.
It's an explorer submarine that comes with a vast array of goodies, meant to be as enjoyable for kids to play with as it is to build. And it won't even cost an arm and a leg, priced at a reasonable sum of $109.99, which makes it an excellent and accessible gift for children who would rather play with something they've built instead of a tablet.
And playability is at the heart of this set, at least after finishing what's likely to be a great experience of assembling the 842 pieces that make up this fascinating submarine. Granted, with the sub being only one part of this multi-piece set, its dimensions are just enough to tightly fit some mini-figures.
But let's get down to the business and check out what makes this LEGO set such an intriguing upcoming release. And we'll start with the submarine, as it's the most extensive and most detailed piece here. The first thing of note is that it looks great, with a large glass dome housing the Minifigure in charge of navigation. But this is not the only room in this submarine, with two more places for minifigures to do their exploratory duties.
The two manipulator arms are another fascinating feature, making this submarine look like it can rummage through debris trying to locate that one artifact that's crucial for its expedition. But the best thing about these two arms is that they're functional, able to extend, retract, and grab objects.
And if the submarine is too large for any planned imaginary expedition, there's no need to worry. There's a deployable handheld glider that the diving suit-wearing minifigures can take to reach the treasure. That's another cool feature of this set, as it comes with an entire shipwreck covered in sea flora and guarded by fierce sharks. That's where minifigures will have to venture to find the treasure chest, right next to the plastic skeleton of a pirate.
But sharks won't be much of an issue for the mech diving suit that looks like it would give Tony Stark's Iron Man a run for its money. Granted, it might be a bit too sci-fi, and it doesn't entirely feel like it belongs here, but it's awesome, and that's what matters.
Overall, this is a fascinating set that offers a lot of scope for playability, even able to bring the inner child out of an adult fan of LEGO. It's also a set that is certain to keep kids entertained for hours on end after they've finished building it, making it a great offering to keep an eye out for.
