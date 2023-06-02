This Upcoming Audi RS Q e-tron LEGO Set Has a Cool Suspension and an Electric Motor

As far as toys go, LEGO definitely makes some of the most fascinating, having been part of countless childhoods. In part, that's thanks to how amazing LEGO is in stimulating creativity, but there's one more reason. The toy brand does a fantastic job of teaching kids basic principles of engineering in a fun way, and this upcoming Audi RS Q e-tron stands out as a great example of that.
This Technic set is indeed relatively child-friendly, despite employing some of the more advanced building methods. That's due mainly to its size, which is rather small for a set at the $179.99 price point, making use of just 914 pieces. The result of that is a 14.5 in. (37 cm) long by 6 in. (15 cm) tall replica of the electric Dakar Rally beast that will become available on August 1.
And since I mentioned that this set is comprised of relatively few bricks for its price point, there's a reason for that. The Audi RS Q e-tron keeps the electric theme of its real-life counterpart (of course, without the 2-liter TFSI hybrid side), boasting an electric motor, which means the car can be controlled through LEGO's CONTROL+ smartphone app.
This is a welcome design choice that only makes the build slightly more complex while adding a lot of functionality and playability in return. Granted, it won't move like an R/C car, but it could provide quite a few fun moments for children as they explore the capabilities of something they built with their own hands.
And this car will likely be thoroughly capable and able to tackle makeshift backyard rally courses thanks to the four-wheel independent suspension that it has. Keep in mind LEGO suspension is usually rather stiff, but with an electric motor, a servo motor, and a battery pack, the RS Q e-tron could be just heavy enough to get some decent wheel travel. That rings especially true considering the articulations are constructed to simulate long-travel suspension.
That's about all that can be glimpsed or deduced from what's available on LEGO's website, as there's surprisingly little focus on the functional aspect of a Technic set launch. So, let's move on to aesthetics, which in this case are exceptional. The car is absolutely stunning, with carefully chosen pieces that fit seamlessly to make it look photorealistic. It also boasts a new wheel piece made specifically for this set, which is a welcome surprise that faithfully replicates the actual car.
But when we speak about the good, we must also mention the bad and the ugly, or at least what some might consider to be so. One design choice that some fans might consider unfortunate is the sheer amount of stickers plastered all over this car. While they do a great job at creating an outstanding display piece, some people hate the painstaking part of sticking them onto the vehicle.
However, we should keep in mind LEGO also cares about the high-end hobbyists who create custom builds, and having the parts printed would limit their availability for MOC builds. There's also the fact that if you don't like some of the stickers, you can just choose not to place them, something I'm sure most of us have done at some point. Overall, this upcoming RS Q e-tron set looks promising, with good functionality that makes it an excellent toy for kids and a photorealistic design, which gives it great display value for adult fans.
