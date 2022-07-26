This Unrestored but Still New 1978 Volkswagen Beetle Is Up for Auction

The Volkswagen Beetle is one of the most iconic models in automotive history. It is also one of the most successful models and one of the longest-running.
Those who want to add one to their collection now have the perfect opportunity. Thecollectables is selling an unrestored, factory new 1978 example. It has just 31 km (19 miles) on the odometer and has always been kept in a heated room.
The history of this model is connected to Adolf Hitler. He gave the order to build a car for the people, and the man entrusted with this task was none other than Ferdinand Porsche.
This eventually led to the Volkswagen Type 1, better known as the Beetle. An affordable car with room for five and an engine in the back. This was a typical four-cylinder boxer engine with a capacity of 1.1 liters.
Although the Beetle dates from before World War II, production really took off after the war. The Beetle kept rolling off the assembly line until 2003. That means this model has been in production for no less than 65 years. In total, more than 20 million cars were built.
Back to our advert, this one refers to a truly special example. This Volkswagen Beetle is still factory new. The protective plastic is still on the seats. It's only covered 31 km (19 miles) and has been kept in a heated garage which has helped the car look like a real-time capsule.
This is a 1978 Beetle 1200. The last German-made cars had already left the factory. However, production continued in Mexico and other countries. Because there was still demand for the Beetle in the Netherlands, importer Pon decided to bring 500 examples from Mexico.
The owner managed to get hold of one of the 500 examples of the series called "Mexico Beetle" from the 1970s, and it was to be the spare car for his mother. She was already driving a 1974 Beetle and was very attached to it. Only that car never broke down, so there was no need for the new one.
There is an auction going on right now that will last another 8 days. The current bid is €10,000 (10.100 dollars).
The history of this model is connected to Adolf Hitler. He gave the order to build a car for the people, and the man entrusted with this task was none other than Ferdinand Porsche.
This eventually led to the Volkswagen Type 1, better known as the Beetle. An affordable car with room for five and an engine in the back. This was a typical four-cylinder boxer engine with a capacity of 1.1 liters.
Although the Beetle dates from before World War II, production really took off after the war. The Beetle kept rolling off the assembly line until 2003. That means this model has been in production for no less than 65 years. In total, more than 20 million cars were built.
Back to our advert, this one refers to a truly special example. This Volkswagen Beetle is still factory new. The protective plastic is still on the seats. It's only covered 31 km (19 miles) and has been kept in a heated garage which has helped the car look like a real-time capsule.
This is a 1978 Beetle 1200. The last German-made cars had already left the factory. However, production continued in Mexico and other countries. Because there was still demand for the Beetle in the Netherlands, importer Pon decided to bring 500 examples from Mexico.
The owner managed to get hold of one of the 500 examples of the series called "Mexico Beetle" from the 1970s, and it was to be the spare car for his mother. She was already driving a 1974 Beetle and was very attached to it. Only that car never broke down, so there was no need for the new one.
There is an auction going on right now that will last another 8 days. The current bid is €10,000 (10.100 dollars).