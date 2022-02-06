This Unmarred 2010 BMW HP2 Sport Grips the Asphalt Via Youthful Bridgestone Footgear

Although this HP2 covered more than 20,000 miles of tarmac, it still looks as if it just rolled off the production line.
The HP2 Sport we’ll be looking at today is a 2010 variant of BMW’s family, adorned with an abundance of aftermarket goodies from head to toe. At the front, we find a pair of foam grips and adjustable control levers gracing the bike’s cockpit, while the rear end carries a snazzy fender made of carbon fiber.
Furthermore, the factory blinkers were dismissed to make room for LED alternatives, all of which are powered by a fresh lithium battery from Shorai. This spotless Bavarian marches on Bridgestone Battlax RS11 tires with 2021 date codes, and its digital counter shows a little over 22k miles (35,500 km).
Motorrad’s comet is put in motion thanks to an air- and oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer-twin engine, which is coupled with a hydraulic dry single-plate clutch and a six-speed gearbox. The fuel-injected DOHC goliath has 128 hp and 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) of brutal torque at its disposal, making it possible for the HP2 Sport to run the quarter-mile in 10.9 seconds.
Boasting a dry weight of just 392 pounds (178 kg), this bad boy will eventually plateau at a top speed of 136 mph (219 kph). Up north, plentiful stopping power is supplied by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating discs and four-piston Brembo calipers.
On the other hand, the rear shaft-driven wheel comes equipped with a single 265 mm (10.4 inches) brake disc and a twin-piston caliper. Last but not least, suspension duties are taken care of by Telelever forks at the front and an Ohlins piggyback monoshock at six o’clock.
The 2010 MY HP2 shown above these paragraphs is searching for a new home as we speak, and you’ve got until February 11 to check it out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! Needless to say, the opening bid of $4,100 couldn’t be further away from meeting the reserve price, so feel free to top it if you’re feeling more generous.
